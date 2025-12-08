Decorating & Design
10+ Tips For Decorating A Magical Holiday Home
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on December 8, 2025
Every year we are inspired by the personal ways homeowners and designers get into the holiday spirit and decorate their homes. From tabletops to trees, these rooms illustrate new ways to use your old ornaments, with ideas to update new twists on wrapping — and some new DIY projects like making reusable Hanukkah crackers. Get into the holiday spirit with these decorating ideas for Christmas and Hanukkah!
Think Multiples
Instead of a lone wreath on the door, this former worker’s cottage in Toronto doubles down with matching, symmetrical wreaths hung in front of the windows. Two pots with mini trees anchor the look, plus a garland draped over the front door.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Colin Baird
Creative Card Display
Designer Colin Baird strung holiday cards across the window using clothespins — it’s an easy way to free up tabletops and other surfaces while adding a festive feel.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Colin Baird
Show Off A Collection
Now is the time to show off a prized collection: they give off a nostalgic vibe (especially if they include vintage items). These nesting Santas prove the point.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: Kelly Deck
A New Way To Wrap
Try this playful treatment for smaller boxes — kids will love it! Tie animal figurines (
Schleich has a wide variety) to a small gift box with twine and arrange on a mantel or tabletop.
Photographer: Cathie Ferguson
Designer: Emma Reddington and Jen Evans
Olive Branches
Vancouver designer Gillian Segal likes to put a unique spin on decorating for Hanukkah. “A big aspect of Hanukkah is eating foods fried in oil, so there is a big focus on olive oil. In the story of Hanukkah, there was just enough oil for one night, yet it lasted eight. To bring that tradition home, we place olive branches throughout the house, including in the garland that runs up the stairs.”
Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Gillian Segal
Set A Fun Table
Think outside the box when it comes to dressing a holiday table. Here, a personal-sized gingerbread house is something each guest can take home or eat on the spot.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: Kelly Deck
Decorate Light Fixtures
This wheel chandelier is dressed with swags of greenery for a wreath-like effect, while the sconces are tied with bunches of evergreen boughs.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Colin Baird
Max Out Metallics
Red and green are the Christmas palette gold standard, but are somewhat…expected. Try something more ethereal like metallics that reflect the sparkle of candlelight, with a pop of colour like seafoam.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Colin Baird
Oversized Arrangement
For her Hanukkah tablescape, designer Gillian Segal goes for major drama with a cascading floral arrangement with fronds that spill over the table edge in a classic blue and white palette.
Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Gillian Segal
Double Up On Trees
In this new 1,398-square-foot barn, owners CeCe Krecsy and her husband Gene don’t limit themselves to one tree. One can be enjoyed from the kitchen and dining table, plus another one, near a smaller table. Give each tree a distinct personality by decorating with ornaments in different colour scheme to set them apart.
Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Stephanie Giesbrecht
Dress The Bar
This bar gets a festive punch with an easy display. Place branches in a vase and punch a hole in holiday cards (some can be cut into ornament shapes like bells and trees), then thread a length of ribbon through the hole and knot on branch. Tie a large ribbon around the vase and place it on a tray with bowls of clementines, nuts and chocolate.
Photographer: Cathie Ferguson
Designer: Emma Reddington and Jen Evans
Show Off Your Wrapping
Presents can serve as decorative accents, so place them around the house for a hit of colour. Mix in toppers like a metallic bird, snowflake or sprig, and adorn with wide bows in a mix of texture as a polished finishing touch.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Sabrina Albanese
Pick A Signature Palette
In this contemporary festive table, limestone triangles evoke Christmas trees, but it’s the sophisticated rust and mustard palette in the florals, glasses and candles that bring modern flair to this onyx table.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Sabrina Albanese
Customize Crackers
These luxe reusable-velvet Hanukkah crackers are a fun afternoon project and can be customized to hold chocolate gelt, toys or paper crowns. Get the
DIY directions here.
Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Emma Reddington and Jen Evans