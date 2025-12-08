10+ Tips For Decorating A Magical Holiday Home

Every year we are inspired by the personal ways homeowners and designers get into the holiday spirit and decorate their homes. From tabletops to trees, these rooms illustrate new ways to use your old ornaments, with ideas to update new twists on wrapping — and some new DIY projects like making reusable Hanukkah crackers. Get into the holiday spirit with these decorating ideas for Christmas and Hanukkah!

Think Multiples Instead of a lone wreath on the door, this former worker’s cottage in Toronto doubles down with matching, symmetrical wreaths hung in front of the windows. Two pots with mini trees anchor the look, plus a garland draped over the front door. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: Colin Baird Creative Card Display Designer Colin Baird strung holiday cards across the window using clothespins — it’s an easy way to free up tabletops and other surfaces while adding a festive feel. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: Colin Baird Show Off A Collection Now is the time to show off a prized collection: they give off a nostalgic vibe (especially if they include vintage items). These nesting Santas prove the point. Photographer: Ema Peter Designer: Kelly Deck A New Way To Wrap Try this playful treatment for smaller boxes — kids will love it! Tie animal figurines (Schleich has a wide variety) to a small gift box with twine and arrange on a mantel or tabletop. Photographer: Cathie Ferguson Designer: Emma Reddington and Jen Evans Olive Branches Vancouver designer Gillian Segal likes to put a unique spin on decorating for Hanukkah. “A big aspect of Hanukkah is eating foods fried in oil, so there is a big focus on olive oil. In the story of Hanukkah, there was just enough oil for one night, yet it lasted eight. To bring that tradition home, we place olive branches throughout the house, including in the garland that runs up the stairs.” Photographer: Janis Nicolay Designer: Gillian Segal Set A Fun Table Think outside the box when it comes to dressing a holiday table. Here, a personal-sized gingerbread house is something each guest can take home or eat on the spot. Photographer: Ema Peter Designer: Kelly Deck Decorate Light Fixtures This wheel chandelier is dressed with swags of greenery for a wreath-like effect, while the sconces are tied with bunches of evergreen boughs. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: Colin Baird Max Out Metallics Red and green are the Christmas palette gold standard, but are somewhat…expected. Try something more ethereal like metallics that reflect the sparkle of candlelight, with a pop of colour like seafoam. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: Colin Baird Oversized Arrangement For her Hanukkah tablescape, designer Gillian Segal goes for major drama with a cascading floral arrangement with fronds that spill over the table edge in a classic blue and white palette. Photographer: Janis Nicolay Designer: Gillian Segal Double Up On Trees In this new 1,398-square-foot barn, owners CeCe Krecsy and her husband Gene don’t limit themselves to one tree. One can be enjoyed from the kitchen and dining table, plus another one, near a smaller table. Give each tree a distinct personality by decorating with ornaments in different colour scheme to set them apart. Photographer: Janis Nicolay Designer: Stephanie Giesbrecht Dress The Bar This bar gets a festive punch with an easy display. Place branches in a vase and punch a hole in holiday cards (some can be cut into ornament shapes like bells and trees), then thread a length of ribbon through the hole and knot on branch. Tie a large ribbon around the vase and place it on a tray with bowls of clementines, nuts and chocolate. Photographer: Cathie Ferguson Designer: Emma Reddington and Jen Evans Show Off Your Wrapping Presents can serve as decorative accents, so place them around the house for a hit of colour. Mix in toppers like a metallic bird, snowflake or sprig, and adorn with wide bows in a mix of texture as a polished finishing touch. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Sabrina Albanese Pick A Signature Palette In this contemporary festive table, limestone triangles evoke Christmas trees, but it’s the sophisticated rust and mustard palette in the florals, glasses and candles that bring modern flair to this onyx table. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Sabrina Albanese Customize Crackers These luxe reusable-velvet Hanukkah crackers are a fun afternoon project and can be customized to hold chocolate gelt, toys or paper crowns. Get the DIY directions here. Photographer: Janis Nicolay Designer: Emma Reddington and Jen Evans