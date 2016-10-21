This L.A. Home’s Modern Exotic Details Will Make You Swoon

TV executive Alix Jaffe, who has worked on shows such as Survivor, How I Met Your Mother and Will Arnett’s hit sitcom The Millers, knows star quality when she sees it, and this house has it in spades. “I walked in and just knew it was my house,” she says. Bold, stylish and full of character, the home is a fabulous entertaining space, and Alix uses it to host everything from small kitchen parties for friends like celeb caterer Lulu Powers and food writer Heather John to glittering soirées for a hundred guests or more. But the quieter moments are just as rewarding. “I’m out a lot for my job, so it’s important to have a place I love, that’s comfortable but very specific to me,” she says. Click through to see inside the modern exotic abode with breathtaking Spanish-inspired details.