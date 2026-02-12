10 Pretty Dressing Tables That Will Elevate Your Morning Routine

A pretty dressing table makes getting ready a more luxurious experience. As these examples prove, a dedicated primping space doesn’t need to take up a ton of space: designers are clever enough to carve them out between vanities, under the eaves, in walk-in closets, and even showers. These indulgent ideas from Emily Griffin, Sarah Richardson and Brian Gluckstein are practical as well as pampering. Scroll down!

“Try a patterned wallpaper in a niche or dressing table area — too many neutrals can get boring,” says designer Nyla Free of her clients’ ensuite in Calgary. Pretty fluted sconces frame the mirror. Photographer: Phil Crozier Designer: Nyla Free In her Notting Hill flat, Canadian Designer Amanda L. Hoyle of Sey Studios chose a powdery pink hue for her dressing room walls. Photographer: Anna Stathaki Designer: Sey Studios In this lakeside home by Lynda Reeves Design Studio, a skirted dressing table with matching drapes brings Old School charm to the principal ensuite. Photographer: Stacey Brandford Designer: Lynda Reeves Design Studio (design)/Paul Roth Architecture (architecture) Atmosphere Interior Design customized a makeup vanity in their clients’ spa-like ensuite. Natural light fills the tucked-away niche, and a fold-out mirror creates a three-sided view. Photographer: Eymeric Widling (bathroom)/D&M Images (portrait) Designer: Atmosphere Interior Design The makeup station in this renovated bedroom by designer Emily Griffin, makes it fun to get ready for a night out. Emily splurged on a three-way custom mirror with integrated lighting that follows the roofline. Photographer: Donna Griffith Designer: Griffin Houghton Designer Sarah Richardson carved out a spot between the two bathroom vanities in her country home. Light lavender walls and a pretty painted chair that tucks under the counter enhances the fresh, garden-like vibe. Photographer: Stacey Brandford Designer: Sarah Richardson In this dressing room, designer Rhiannon Hageman backed the niche in Sanderson floral, with a mirror that tilts to accommodate different heights. “Sanderson always does beautiful botanicals,” says Rhiannon. “The space needed some color; it was way too white for me.” Photographer: Will Reid Designer: Rhiannon Hageman/architecture by John Willmott Architect Originally a shoe closet, this nook at the end of a hallway was transformed into a whimsical, albeit tiny, dressing area courtesy of a nature-inspired wallpaper. An iconic Saarinen stool adds a splash of vibrant red. Photographer: Michael Graydon Designer: Sabrina Albanese Everyone knows natural light is the best for applying makeup, so this showhome’s petite primping station is set in front of a window for maximum clarity. The nook is a natural spot for a tropical plant, and extends the counter so there’s plenty of room for a couple to share the space. Photographer: Michael Graydon Designer: Brian Gluckstein In the former city home of Lynda Reeves, a petite dressing table has a graceful oval shape that enhances flow. Lynda waited over 10 years to renovate her principal bathroom, and the effort was worth it. “Finally, I have a dressing table in my bathroom! Across from the shower, mirrored closet doors hide suitcase storage. I installed marble on the door surrounds to match the shower,” Lynda recalls. Photographer: Alex Lukey Designer: Lynda Reeves