Decorating & Design
A Newly Built Home Is Dressed For The Season by Sabrina Albanese
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on November 28, 2025
Embrace traditional decorating, but give it a modern twist. That’s the wisdom Sabrina Albanese followed when designing a newly built model home in Richmond Hill, Ont., and then dressing it for the holidays. “Neutral is the theme for these interiors, with olive green accents that feel uncomplicated and soft,” says Sabrina. The holiday decorating featured? A palette of evergreen with metallic hits of silver and gold for an organic, fashion-forward look.
The residence, built by Aspen Ridge Homes, is flooded with natural light. Sabrina selected the layout and finishes, and planned the interiors to create an ideal home for a busy family. She’s a master of flow, an often hard-to-define notion referring to the natural line your eye follows that makes rooms feel cohesive and pulled together.
Designer Sabrina Albanese.
“The open concept layout encourages spontaneous gatherings,” she says of the floor plan. “Rooms open up to each other.” A wide cased opening between the great room and kitchen frames the view to each room and allows easy movement through the spaces.
In the bar, a white faucet is set off by the Calacatta Black marble shelf, backsplash and counter.
Entertaining areas and storage were also a high priority. A home bar with a bevelled mirror tile backsplash and a sexy jade green powder room are features for hosting. There are plenty of cabinets throughout, so future owners will have a place for everything.
Sabrina gave the island a linear look with vertical panelling. She chose granite for the island and Taj Mahal quartzite for the backsplash and perimeter counters.
Taj Mahal quartzite for the backsplash and perimeter counters, and a grey-green granite for the island define the standout kitchen. Because the island’s not obscured by stools, Sabrina panelled the face with a linear treatment that leads the eye to the innovative vent hood, where she mimicked a fluted finish by ingeniously stacking travertine pencil trim tile moulding.
A chorus line of mini potted trees wrapped in burlap is a fresh alternative to a more traditional centerpiece.
Traditional holiday touches include crimson bottlebrush trees, wreaths (one is tossed over the neck of a toy giraffe in the nursery), and lavishly wrapped gifts tied with jade satin bows and topped with golden bird figurines. A row of potted evergreens wrapped in burlap on the kitchen table makes an all-natural, festive centerpiece.
Textured seating and a coffee table topped with ornaments and pink blooms create an inviting conversation area in the living room.
For this home’s holiday look, she chose an evergreen, silver and gold scheme for a natural yet sophisticated vibe. “I like to use lots of greenery and organic elements like fruit — you don’t need Mrs. Claus sitting in the corner,” she says with a laugh. “It’s festive without being too literal.”
An accent chair and floor lamp offer a cosy spot for reading.
The overall aesthetic is an inviting mix of modern and transitional styles. Light-coloured woods, milky drapes and soft, diffused lighting enhance the peaceful look while furniture and accessories with rounded edges and textured upholstery fabrics promote calm, comfort and relaxation.
The sight line through to the dining room shows a bold grouping of artisanal objets .
“I prioritized a light palette, refined finishes and curvy pieces to create a warm, welcoming vibe,” says Sabrina. “The neutral and olive palette ties everything together.”
In the principal bedroom, a textural upholstered headboard, pale oak nightstand, cast lamp with wicker shade and velvet accent pillow are a cool mix.
Original Round Top Antiques Fair in Carmine, Texas, was a fruitful hunting ground for the designer; she found key pieces for this home while on a visit there. “Round Top is so inspiring — it has everything, from Italian mid-century designs to rustic French farmhouse pieces. Adding vintage accents into the decorating story gives a space character,” the designer says.
A photographic wallpaper in the water closet brings life and character to the principal ensuite.
“I like the idea of injecting a modern space with vintage pieces to give it flair,” Sabrina says.
Terrazzo and a black faucet bring a cool, modern vibe to this ensuite.
In the nursery, Sabrina played up nature with a wreath and tabletop tree.
“I wanted this house to feel luxe, modern and attainable,” says Sabrina. “It has all these beautiful finishes, but it feels effortless, airy and down to earth — perfect for the holidays.”
In this neutral bedroom, Sabrina refreshed a vintage wicker nightstand with off-white paint.
A vintage desk and chair create an elegant vanity area in a guest bedroom.
Photographer:
Lauren Miller
Designer:
Sabrina Albanese (interior design), Suriano Architects (architecture)