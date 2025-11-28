A Newly Built Home Is Dressed For The Season by Sabrina Albanese

Embrace traditional decorating, but give it a modern twist. That’s the wisdom Sabrina Albanese followed when designing a newly built model home in Richmond Hill, Ont., and then dressing it for the holidays. “Neutral is the theme for these interiors, with olive green accents that feel uncomplicated and soft,” says Sabrina. The holiday decorating featured? A palette of evergreen with metallic hits of silver and gold for an organic, fashion-forward look.

The residence, built by Aspen Ridge Homes, is flooded with natural light. Sabrina selected the layout and finishes, and planned the interiors to create an ideal home for a busy family. She’s a master of flow, an often hard-to-define notion referring to the natural line your eye follows that makes rooms feel cohesive and pulled together.