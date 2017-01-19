10 Ways To Embrace The New Scandi Buzzword Lagom At Home

First the Danes introduced us to hygge — their concept of coziness that’s taken off in design — and now it’s time to embrace the new Scandi buzzword that’s all about striking the perfect balance: lagom. Swedish for “not too much, not too little; just the right amount,” it’s centered around the idea of embracing sustainable living in our homes, and it’s here to stay. After all, protecting the environment never goes out of style, and we could all use a reminder that often, less is more. Click through to see 10 inspiring spaces that are pioneering what it means to live with lagom.