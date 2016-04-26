See Inside Prince’s Former Toronto Mansion

A Toronto mansion that the late Prince called home in the early 2000s is on the market for $12.8 million. Located in the prestigious Bridle Path neighborhood, the single-level dwelling offers 14,280-square-feet of living space on a gated two-acre lot and boasts six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a swimming pool and a heated cabana with a three-piece ensuite kitchen.

The iconic pop star married Torontonian Manuela Testolini in 2001 and owned the property for about five years before the couple divorced in 2006. The home has since been renovated, and was put up for sale in late 2015. Click through to see the property Prince once called home.