See Inside Prince’s Former Toronto Mansion
A Toronto mansion that the late Prince called home in the early 2000s is on the market for $12.8 million. Located in the prestigious Bridle Path neighborhood, the single-level dwelling offers 14,280-square-feet of living space on a gated two-acre lot and boasts six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a swimming pool and a heated cabana with a three-piece ensuite kitchen.
The iconic pop star married Torontonian Manuela Testolini in 2001 and owned the property for about five years before the couple divorced in 2006. The home has since been renovated, and was put up for sale in late 2015. Click through to see the property Prince once called home.
The bungalow-style home’s façade is dramatic with double glass doors and stately columns.
A grand foyer leads to the back of the house where two velvet chairs overlook the pool. An oversized skylight flows natural light into the space.
The decor is spare in what’s surely one of the massive home’s many living rooms.
Floor-to-ceiling windows offer a stunning view of the lush landscape.
Large-scale herringbone floors in the dining room add to the grand feel of the space.
The all-white chef’s kitchen boasts a marble-topped island, a sweet little breakfast nook off to the side and french doors that lead to a private outdoor oasis.
A sleek hallway with an antique wooden door leads to the master bedroom.
The large master suite features a mod chandelier and linen drapery. Given the lack of furniture, it’s likely that the space was staged.
A skylight lets natural light into this dreamy walk-in closet, where an island features drawers for additional storage space.
Adjacent to the closet is the all-white bathroom where a veined marble vanity adds a luxe look.
The bathroom also features a tub blanketed in marble, plus a stand-up shower.
While the home is predominantly white, the media and game room is enveloped in red, reminiscent of the ’80s (although, we’re surprised it’s not purple).
Who needs a private salon at home? Prince, of course. If we had to guess, we’d say he installed it when he lived there.
A well-equipped gym features a sauna and separate showers.
The heated cabana by the pool boasts a three-piece ensuite kitchen, perfect for summer entertaining. We wonder how many spontaneous Prince concerts took place in this very spot.
