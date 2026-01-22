10+ Small Bathrooms That Do More With Less

Clever planning goes a long way when designing a small bathroom. Unlike powder rooms, designing petite ensuites and condo bathrooms require even more careful consideration when it comes to plumbing, storage space and selecting the best design elements. “In a small bathroom, a custom shower curtain can add major impact without breaking the bank,” says Kyle Timothy Blood of the compact bathroom in his PEI farmhouse. For more small bathroom design ideas, here are 10+ spaces that prove you can do more with less!

Designer Cindy McKay's advice for small space living? "Be willing to surrender your stuff and let things go, and be smart about your storage plan," she says. The ensuite tub was removed to create a more generous shower enclosure lined with zellige tile. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Cindy McKay In the same bathroom, a built-in wall unit (reflected in the mirror) contains a foldout ironing board. When it came to designing the petite bathroom in her circa-1855 bungalow, designer Orsi Panos got creative with flow, storage and making bold design moves. "More is more when it comes to adding colour in smaller spaces. It creates a vibe; it's warm and playful," she says. Photographer: Valerie Wilcox Designer: Orsi Panos The designer used three different styles of porcelain tile in the bathroom. There's a traditional checkerboard on the floor, a floral on the walls and a solid dark tile above that shows off the height of the ceiling. Photographer: Valerie Wilcox Designer: Orsi Panos Designer Linda Lam swapped the shower stall in her Vancouver loft for a shower-tub combo. Terrazzo floors are ideal for small bathrooms, adding subtle movement without overpowering the space. Photographer: Tracey Ayton Designer: Linda Lam When homeowner Rayner Conway downsized to a condo, she hired maximalist designer Cynthia Ferguson to design her small space with bold and daring elements. In the guest bathroom, a small pink reeded vanity is a colorful companion to the black and white floors and walls. Photographer: Donna Griffith Source: House & Home Designer: Cynthia Ferguson Cynthia Ferguson brought her design ingenuity to another small bathroom that maximizes every inch. A narrow shower wows with watery blue wall tiles and unlacquered brass fixtures, while a paisley blind creates a cohesive look. Photographer: Donna Griffith Source: House & Home Designer: Cynthia Ferguson When you're designing a compact bathroom, consider space-saving hacks like a pocket door and floating vanity, as seen in this duplex. Photographer: James Jones Source: House & Home Designer: Christi Rivard & Kyla Bidgood In her century home in Toronto, designer Olivia Botrie embraced the angled ceiling in her principal ensuite with floor-to-ceiling deep blue tiles that make it seem less awkward. Photographer: Niamh Barry Source: House & Home Designer: Olivia Botrie Bold wallpaper makes a statement in this main floor bathroom that packs in a petite vanity and a shower. "They're small spaces, but you can go big on personality," notes designer Jessica McGouran. Photographer: Lauren Miller Source: House & Home Designer: Architecture by Vanessa Fong; design by Jessica McGouran Decorator Tim Lam didn't waste a single moment devising the best ways to maximize and upgrade every inch of the his condo. In the ensuite, large-scale shower tile has a luxe stone look, with fewer grout lines to clean, and the graphic niche is a playful way to carve out extra storage. Photographer: Stephani Buchman Source: House & Home Designer: Tim Lam We'd like to wake up to this pretty and petite ensuite that features a bobble-framed mirror, pink vanity and glamorous brass accents. Photographer: Lauren Miller Source: House & Home Designer: Sabrina Albanese This small standard vanity was updated with bun feet, and then stained with leftover lacquered paint. "We wanted every room of the home to have a wow moment," says designer McKenzie Milhousen. Photographer: Eymeric Widling Designer: By George Collective Gold-toned shower fixtures and striking Calacatta Viola marble on the walls, tub surround, niche and counter give this condo bathroom a bold yet feminine vibe. Photographer: Lauren Miller Source: House & Home Designer: Farah Altoumah