Sneak Peek! Inside Ellen DeGeneres’s Stylish Homes

She’s known more for her comedy career, deep love of dance and, oh yes, her watched-by-millions talk show, but Ellen DeGeneres is also really, really into decor. In her book, Home, she reveals where her love of design started and shares images of her spaces.

“I move a lot. As corny as it sounds, to me, home is where the heart is. So moving houses is just another way in which I get to experience life,” says Ellen. “I get that moving from house to house isn’t appealing to everyone. After all, it’s right up there in stressors with death and losing a job. But the truth is, moving has always been fun for me.” Take a peek inside some of her homes below, and discover the elements of her signature style.

Modernist Classics Ellen loves pieces by iconic modernist designers like Jean Prouvé and Charlotte Perriand. At The Villa, a Tuscan-style house in Santa Barbara, California, that she currently shares with wife Portia de Rossi, she pairs a set of Visiteur armchairs by Prouvé with a mod slate-top table, also by the designer. The furniture’s mid-century modern lines offer an interesting visual counterpoint to the rough-hewn stone walls and stairs. Photographer: William Abranowicz A Neutral Palette Though her personality is colorful, at home Ellen opts for a serene palette. She owned this house in Trousdale Estates, an enclave of mid-century modern architecture in Los Angeles, from 2012 to 2014. In this living space, cozy textures and exotic accents add warmth to the home’s clean lines. “I like neutral colors with stronger colors in art, pillows or a nice throw,” she says. “Big color statements on walls or furniture can be fun, but limit the possibility of changes.” Photographer: Joanna DeGeneres Historical Patina Though she clearly loves cool, mid-century modern finds, Ellen also likes layering in elements with an old world quality. Sometimes, that’s via rustic furniture, but in the dining room at The Villa, the patina comes from distressed panelled walls. She paired a set of Prouvé chairs with a monolithic dining table by fashion designer Rick Owens. A minimalist pendant light by Alvar Aalto shines against the deliberately undone walls and exposed ceiling beams. Underfoot, a Tibetan handwoven hemp carpet adds another layer of subtle texture. Photographer: William Abranowicz Sculpture And Art Though Ellen certainly owns some beautiful paintings, she’s just as drawn to sculpture and objets. In this courtyard at The Villa, her love of animals is represented by two rustic dog statues, which look striking against the ivy-covered walls. Photographer: William Abranowicz Antique Americana The simple, homespun lines of early American antiques align perfectly with Ellen’s minimalist tendencies. In one of the cabins on the Horse Ranch, a 26-acre property just north of Los Angeles that Ellen owned from 2009 to 2013, early American Windsor chairs were a surprisingly good fit with a 19th-century stone-topped table from Belgium. The kitchen counter and sink were custom-made from rustic bluestone, while the cabinetry was stained oak. Curated collections of objects filled every corner. Photographer: William Abranowicz