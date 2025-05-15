Best Paint Colors
5 Paint Updates That Increase Your Home’s Curb Appeal
Published on May 15, 2025
Behr and H&H are here to help boost your home’s curb appeal. According to a recent Behr survey, 78 per cent of Canadian homeowners said they would consider painting the exterior of their house a different colour. With that in mind, Behr introduces their highly anticipated second annual
: 45 standout hues divided into four curated colour palettes— Curb Appeal Collection Artisan Retreat, Casual Oasis, Classic Haven and Modern Escape. Also launching is their . The Curb Appeal Collection and Cedar beautifully complement each other, making it easier than ever to choose the perfect exterior paint and stain combination. 2025 Exterior Stain Colour of the Year, Cedar
House & Home’s Deputy Editor, Emma Reddington, shares five expert paint updates to instantly elevate your home’s curb appeal.
1. COLOUR BLOCKING
Colour-blocking is a powerful way to modernize a home’s exterior. Emma likes strategically combining two or three harmonious colours—such as
Adirondack Blue and Polar Bear paint shades from the Casual Oasis colour palette.“You can break up large surfaces, draw attention to architectural features such as a painted roof and add depth to a flat façade,” she says. “When paired with materials like wood doors or stone siding, the look is elevated, resulting in a polished, curated exterior.”
Casual Oasis colour palette: A laid-back, coastal-inspired palette with soft greys, creamy whites and gentle blues helps create a light, airy and relaxed look.
“Soft neutrals like Seaside Villa and Filtered Moon add subtle warmth while Polar Bear works best as a crisp accent. Juniper Ash and Blueprint are rich, moody tones that anchor the palette, and Dark Ash adds depth and sophistication. It’s a perfectly balanced collection of cool and warm tones that invite you to experiment with colour-blocking.” — Emma
Products: Casual Oasis colour palette: Adirondack Blue N480-5), Polar Bear 75.
2.
PAIR CLASSIC NEUTRALS WITH A POP OF COLOUR
Neutral shades create a timeless foundation for a home’s exterior. “These versatile tones in the
Classic Haven colour palette complement a variety of roof finishes and settle beautifully in both urban and rural landscapes,” says Emma. “Against a serene backdrop, vibrant accents like a bold red or crisp blue add a fresh twist.”
Classic Haven colour palette: This palette blends soft neutrals like whites and beiges with bold hues such as deep greys, blues and reds—including Rumors, Behr’s 2025 Colour of the Year.
“Warm, muted shades like
Spanish Sand and Perfect Taupe pair beautifully with Black or Baronial Brown to highlight architectural details. For a playful touch, Red My Mind and Shipyard shine on front doors or shutters, adding just the right amount of character, and looks tailored for homes with history and heart.” — Emma
Products: Classic Haven colour palette: Jungle Camouflage N350-4, Red My Mind MQ1-10 (door), Swiss Coffee 12 (trim and garage door), Shipyard SS00-6 (shutters).
3.
EMBRACE DEEP HUES
“Using deep hues from the
Modern Escape colour palette on a home’s exterior can deliver a striking, high-impact look that feels both modern and timeless—it’s a confident look that truly pays off,” says Emma. Shades like Nocturne Blue, Cracked Pepper and Green Agate add rich depth and understated sophistication.
Modern Escape colour palette: Features bold colours like yellow, teal and orange, paired with whites and greys—ideal for sleek, contemporary homes.
“Equal parts island breeze and forest retreat,
Celebration, Caribe and Wave Top evoke sun-drenched coastlines, turquoise waters and the relaxed rhythm of tropical living. In contrast, the grounding tones of Green Agate, Nurturing and Smoky White channel the quiet magic of the forest with its lush canopies, soft moss underfoot and filtered morning light. Together they strike the perfect harmony between sunlight warmth and grounded tranquility.” — Emma
Products: Modern Escape colour palette: Nocturne Blue HDC-CL 28, Cracked Pepper PPU6-11 (trim and door), Cedar Semi-transparent (wood accent).
4.
REFRESH OUTDOOR SPACES
Areas like your deck, fence or home’s architectural details will look fresh and refined in
. According to Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Colour and Creative Services at Behr Paint Company, Cedar was chosen due to its warm, earthy hue and timeless charm. “Cedar helps outdoor spaces feel more expansive and elevates the look of natural wood,” she says. “In addition to a growing desire for refreshed, warm and inviting exteriors, Cedar complements various architectural styles, from contemporary to farmhouse, making it the perfect choice for any home.” Behr’s 2025 Exterior Stain Colour of the Year, Cedar
Products: Cedar, Solid Colour Exterior Stain SC-146
5.
ENHANCE WOOD’S NATURAL APPEARANCE
Cedar in a semi-transparent stain works with a variety of wood and design styles, and pairs effortlessly with the
“This light, golden brown stain deepens the natural beauty of wood,” says Emma. “The rich, inviting hue drawn directly from nature, enhances a wood’s grain and inherent character.” Erika agrees, adding, “Cedar’s wood stain brings out pine’s light, airy tone. On cedar, the stain enhances its rich, reddish-brown hue; on redwood, the stain deepens the natural red-brown tone—all with statement-making results.” Curb Appeal Collection
Products: Cedar, Semi-Transparent Exterior Stain ST-146, Adirondack Blue N480-5 (siding), Polar Bear 75 (trim).