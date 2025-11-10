This Design Team Made A New-build Home Feel Timeless

Presented by:

The team at Ambiente Interiors, a full-service design studio in Regina, Saskatchewan, are well-versed when it comes to incorporating high-performance materials like Caesarstone surfaces into their design projects to elevate everyday living.

For a recent project in Regina’s Lakeview neighbourhood, award-winning builder Munro Homes enlisted Ambiente Interiors to bring this new-build infill vision to life. Inspired by the neighbourhood’s enduring character, the team crafted a home that gracefully marries classic prairie-style charm with contemporary sophistication. Every detail — from the choice of materials to the careful layering of textures — is designed for both elegance and longevity, resulting in a space that feels timeless, refined and effortlessly modern.