This Design Team Made A New-build Home Feel Timeless

Published on November 10, 2025

The team at Ambiente Interiors, a full-service design studio in Regina, Saskatchewan, are well-versed when it comes to incorporating high-performance materials like Caesarstone surfaces into their design projects to elevate everyday living.

For a recent project in Regina’s Lakeview neighbourhood, award-winning builder Munro Homes enlisted Ambiente Interiors to bring this new-build infill vision to life. Inspired by the neighbourhood’s enduring character, the team crafted a home that gracefully marries classic prairie-style charm with contemporary sophistication. Every detail — from the choice of materials to the careful layering of textures — is designed for both elegance and longevity, resulting in a space that feels timeless, refined and effortlessly modern.

Who says you have to stick to just one style in the kitchen? “To strike the right balance between tradition and modernity, we mixed glass-panel doors, classic shaker profiles and fluted details,” says Carly Phenix, Studio Principal at Ambiente Interiors. “At the heart of our approach is a desire to design spaces that feel truly unique — beautiful, functional, and unlike any other.”

 

 

Along the perimeter wall, traditional Shaker-style cabinetry in rich, dark green below and creamy-white above, frames an industrial range and custom hood detailed with a brass picture rail and fluting. A soft, neutral Caesarstone quartz counter finished with a classic ogee-edge adds just the right touch of elegance to the kitchen’s tailored look.

Opposite the island, a panel-ready fridge and freezer disappear into the millwork, allowing the beauty of the rift white oak cabinets to take center stage. Sleek, glass-and-metal framed doors slide back and transform into an open bar space.

Perimeter, 5130 Cosmopolitan White quartz; island, 513 Striata porcelain.

We love working with Caesarstone because it allows us to combine creativity with confidence. The material’s durability and timeless appeal mean our clients can enjoy beautiful design that truly lasts, while the wide range of finishes gives us endless opportunities to explore texture, tone, and form. — Carly Phenix

In the primary ensuite, a wall-to-wall white oak vanity, designed with furniture-like detailing and punctuated by fluted accents and dark hardware, creates a striking focal point. An ogee-edge Caesarstone countertop and coordinating scalloped backsplash in 5820 Darcrest quartz unify the design, lending the space depth and quiet sophistication.

The powder room makes a bold statement with a dark, ogee-edge, apron-style vanity finished in Caesarstone 5820 Darcrest quartz — the perfect focal point to ground the space and showcase the material’s depth and character.

Fabrication + Installation of stone: Authentic Stone

Photographer: Brittany Flegel Photography
Designer: Ambiente Interiors

