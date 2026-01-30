Decorating & Design
7 Tile Ideas That Add Big Style
Published on January 30, 2026
Presented by:
Fabulous tile can transform your space and express your personal style. Whether you’re aiming for sleek sophistication or bold personality, the right tile can finish off a room.
Julian Tile offers an impressive selection of gorgeous slabs and distinctive porcelain tiles for floors and walls, making it easy to bring your design vision to life with texture, colour and character. Scroll down to get inspired.
WOOD FINISHES
With the
LOG collection, seen here in Icon Oak, you can get the look of natural wood on your floors with the durability of a porcelain tile. The LOG collection replicates the grain of natural oak — including its knots, cracks and holes — giving it an authentic wood-like appearance. Crafted in Italy, the collection is available in five oak tones: Deep, Bright, Moon, Icon and Amber, and in two format sizes: 8” x 48” porcelain tile, and 20” x 48” 3D ceramic wall tile.
FINE TEXTURES
Also from the
LOG collection is a 3D pleated ceramic wall tile that adds both texture and visual interest. A sophisticated choice for a serene bathroom, it’s available in Icon Oak, Amber Oak, Deep Oak, Bright Oak and Moon Oak. Both styles paired together create a calming, spa-like atmosphere. Wall tiles shown here in Bright Oak 3D Pleat; matte floor tiles in Bright Oak Forest.
LARGE FORMAT
Tile drenching is inspired from colour drenching (taking a single hue across multiple surfaces). Choosing a monochromatic palette or bold pattern can make a space feel larger, plus the use of tiles allow for layering with texture.
The
Ara Stone in Black, seen here , features a brushed wire finish, adding movement and visual interest to this moody space. Complementing the dark tones, brushed gold hardware introduces a touch of warmth and luxury.
RAISED SCULPTURAL SHAPES
The
Faces collection, a uniquely-shaped glazed ceramic tile, offers nine muted colours (White Gloss, Bone Matte, Grey Matte, Tan Matte, Vegan Matte, Henna Matte, Pine Matte and Steel Blue Matte) and four styles — Liso, Dune, Hill and Valley — that take their inspiration from the earth. These versatile tiles allow for many different applications for a modern European look.
THE NEW CERAMIC
The
Pigmento glazed tile collection is an elongated rectangular shape, available in 11 colours — with each colour having a slight variation in tone. Ceramic tiles are a classic choice, and can be used to create many different striking patterns such as vertical stacked, herringbone and brick.
NATURAL FINISHES
Unique Infinity glazed porcelain slabs in Purestone White Natural are a great choice on walls if you want a modern seamless look (with minimal grout lines). These durable slabs mimic the beauty of natural stone and work nicely in high-moisture areas, plus are very easy to maintain.
SOFT INDUSTRIAL
Using large slabs that emulate poured concrete, the
Viceversa unglazed porcelain collection (in eight soft shades) provides an industrial look, but can be paired with wood for a warmer and softer vibe.
