7 Tile Ideas That Add Big Style

LARGE FORMAT

Tile drenching is inspired from colour drenching (taking a single hue across multiple surfaces). Choosing a monochromatic palette or bold pattern can make a space feel larger, plus the use of tiles allow for layering with texture.

The Ara Stone in Black, seen here, features a brushed wire finish, adding movement and visual interest to this moody space. Complementing the dark tones, brushed gold hardware introduces a touch of warmth and luxury.