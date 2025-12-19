Decorating & Design

How a Fireless Fireplace Can Elevate Everyday Wellness Rituals

December 19, 2025

Curl up by the fire, Scandi-style. The Oramood fireplace is a decorative, heatless LED fireplace that brings the ambiance of a traditional wood-burning fireplace while offering emotional well-being. This stylish, safe and sustainable option is proudly made in Canada and can be placed in any children’s room as a night light for bedtime rituals, or to encourage mindful moments. It reflects a broader shift toward sensory, wellness-focused design, creating a grounding environment that brings a sense of connection to modern living.

The brainchild of Mathieu Cloutier, Oramood was born from his desire to recreate a calming and emotionally comforting environment for his children after a difficult time in their lives. Since 2022, Mathieu and his co-founder, Janie Provencher, have worked together to develop Oramood, driven by a shared commitment to enhancing the well-being of parents and children. Scroll down to see why embracing a fireless fireplace creates a calming, mindful connection.

It Suits Any Space

Since it doesn’t emit any heat, the Oramood fireplace is suitable for any room, no matter how small. Serving as a night light, it’s ideal for a children’s room, recreating the warm glow of a calming fire and creating an ambiance that enhances bedtime stories and screen-free routines. Thanks to its less-is-more design and neutral palette, it suits a variety of room styles.

Stylish and Eco-friendly

One hundred per cent Canadian, the Oramood fireplace is handcrafted in Quebec using local materials of Canadian maple and birch while the steel chimneys are made in the Maritimes and painted by a local automotive artist. Emitting a warm glow rather than fire or smoke, this fireless fireplace creates an eco-friendly environment without air pollution.

Giving all the Hygge-feels, the Oramood’s gentle curves, minimalist detailing and neutral tones evoke Scandinavian design. The three styles and sizes can fit perfectly into any home. All styles available in Natural and Black with multiple chimney colour options.

Intimate Connections

Enjoy life’s little pleasures with those who mean the most. Creating mindful moments like a reading corner, or time for rest and contemplation, provide a sense of cosiness and emotional well-being. To enhance the sensory experience, the Oramood app is available on Google Play or the App Store and features comforting sounds like a crackling fire or soothing soundscapes of nature.* There’s even classical music, stories, lullabies and educational riddles to choose from, creating a screen-free storytelling moment.

*fireplace not equipped with speakers. Phone, tablet or individual speakers are required to listen to the Oramood app.

Easy and Efficient

Simple to assemble, the LED light features a flickering realistic warm glow that soothes and comforts, especially for children that need to wind down before bed. The Oramood fireplace is also portable, making it easy to transfer from one room to another, and perfect for sharing!

The Perfect Gift for The Eco-conscious Person

Since it doesn’t radiate heat or fire, it’s child- and pet-friendly, allowing everyone in the family to embrace the ambiance of a soothing fire. Operated with high-efficiency LED light for minimal energy consumption, it only uses a few dollars of electricity a year — even if left on continuously! The ideal Canadian-made gift that brings families together, Oramood can be delivered in seven days across Canada, and ships to Europe and North America.

