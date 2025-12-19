How a Fireless Fireplace Can Elevate Everyday Wellness Rituals

Presented by:

Curl up by the fire, Scandi-style. The Oramood fireplace is a decorative, heatless LED fireplace that brings the ambiance of a traditional wood-burning fireplace while offering emotional well-being. This stylish, safe and sustainable option is proudly made in Canada and can be placed in any children’s room as a night light for bedtime rituals, or to encourage mindful moments. It reflects a broader shift toward sensory, wellness-focused design, creating a grounding environment that brings a sense of connection to modern living.

The brainchild of Mathieu Cloutier, Oramood was born from his desire to recreate a calming and emotionally comforting environment for his children after a difficult time in their lives. Since 2022, Mathieu and his co-founder, Janie Provencher, have worked together to develop Oramood, driven by a shared commitment to enhancing the well-being of parents and children. Scroll down to see why embracing a fireless fireplace creates a calming, mindful connection.