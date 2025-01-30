Entertaining
Savouring Grand Marnier Quintessence with Master Blender, Patrick Leger
Author: Amanda Ross
Published on January 29, 2025
On a recent January evening, spirit aficionados gathered in Vancouver, B.C., where Patrick Leger, master blender and director of operations for Grand Marnier, poured them one of the rarest liqueurs in the world — Grand Marnier Quintessence. Scroll down for details of this exclusive.
In celebration of Lunar New Year, Patrick flew in from France’s Cognac region to present the rarest and most exclusive Grand Marnier release, Grand Cuvée Quintessence, featured in a brilliant, bespoke Baccarat decanter.
While Grand Marnier is a liqueur, at its heart is the marriage of cognac and orange. Founded in 1827, this heritage brand still carefully oversees the growing of its own Ugni Blanc grapes on the Marnier estate in Cognac’s Grande Champagne region. It is then distilled into the cognac base of Grand Marnier. Here, under Patrick’s watchful eye, cognac is skillfully married with the essence of Citrus Bigaradia, an exclusive bitter orange sourced from the Caribbean since the 1880’s — Morocco and Tunisia now too — where oranges are picked while still green to maximize their bitterness and aroma.
When crafting Grand Marnier Quintessence, Patrick says it took intense focus and precision to create this unique Grand Marnier alchemy between cognac and orange liqueur.
He began by mining the Marnier family’s oldest and rarest eaux-de-vie in the Paradis — the cellar in the Grand Marnier’s Château de Bourg-Charente where the cognacs are ‘resting.’ Some of the oldest cognac from these Grand Marnier reserves date back to the 1940s, and some even older. In Quintessence they form not only the base notes of this rarest of spirits, but the very essence of its heritage and history.
Next, he used a proprietary process of “
double-parfum d’orange,” exclusive to Grand Marnier Quintessence, whereby the macerated orange skins are distilled twice to create a delicate and extremely concentrated essence.
To top it off — literally — Grand Marnier once again combed their rich history to commission the legendary house of Baccarat to craft the signature bottle. The world’s finest crystal purveyor, Baccarat first partnered with Grand Marnier in 1892 to produce bottles artfully designed to echo the lines of a traditional pot still (copper kettle which separates the alcoholic and non-alcoholic compounds, as well as cleansing of the spirit). Today’s limited-edition crystal decanter resembles a piece of art, recalling that iconic form — and can take pride of place in any collector’s liquor cabinet.
The result of all this labour was not lost on the guests, all who appreciated Quintessence’s intense aromatics of dried fruit, nuts and citrus issuing from their delicate tasting glasses. And then, the first sip. “You have complexity and tannins of the very old cognac,” explains Patrick. “It’s like an explosion in your mouth.”
Canada, on a per capita basis, holds the distinction of being the world’s greatest imbibers of Grand Marnier. To show their appreciation of our refined taste, Canada was rewarded with a limited number of bottles of Grand Cuvée Quintessence in 2025. Only a handful still available for purchase. For more details, visit
This limited quantity is the ultimate tribute to the brand’s illustrious history and heritage. In celebration of Lunar New Year, a small number of Grand Marnier Quintessence coffrets sold in Vancouver were hand-decorated by calligrapher Vivien Wang, with crystals and a gold snake.
In this magnum opus, “you have something unique and powerful,” says Patrick. “There’s no equivalent in the world of spirits.”