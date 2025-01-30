Savouring Grand Marnier Quintessence with Master Blender, Patrick Leger

To top it off — literally — Grand Marnier once again combed their rich history to commission the legendary house of Baccarat to craft the signature bottle. The world’s finest crystal purveyor, Baccarat first partnered with Grand Marnier in 1892 to produce bottles artfully designed to echo the lines of a traditional pot still (copper kettle which separates the alcoholic and non-alcoholic compounds, as well as cleansing of the spirit). Today’s limited-edition crystal decanter resembles a piece of art, recalling that iconic form — and can take pride of place in any collector’s liquor cabinet.

The result of all this labour was not lost on the guests, all who appreciated Quintessence’s intense aromatics of dried fruit, nuts and citrus issuing from their delicate tasting glasses. And then, the first sip. “You have complexity and tannins of the very old cognac,” explains Patrick. “It’s like an explosion in your mouth.”

Canada, on a per capita basis, holds the distinction of being the world's greatest imbibers of Grand Marnier. To show their appreciation of our refined taste, Canada was rewarded with a limited number of bottles of Grand Cuvée Quintessence in 2025.