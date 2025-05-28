Kitchens
Here’s To Over 100 Years Of Revolutionizing The Kitchen
Published on May 28, 2025
Since 1916, Thermador has been a pioneer of culinary innovation—redefining the future of cooking with cutting-edge design, innovation and performance. From producing electric heaters to introducing the first built-in wall oven, cooktop and refrigerator (yes—that was Thermador!), the brand has consistently led the way in appliance innovation for home cooks and professionals. Read more about how Thermador innovates like no other.
THEN: 1948, The First Pro Range
Thermador’s legacy of innovation began in 1948 with the introduction of the first Pro Range—a bold step that forever changed the kitchen landscape. Today, the
Pro Harmony® Induction Range carries the legacy forward with cutting-edge technology and streamlined design. Though more compact at 30 or 36 inches (versus the original’s 48 inches), it redeems through delivering exceptional performance. MoveMode® allows you to transfer pots to multiple areas of the cooktop while keeping the same cooking settings, PowerBoost® quickly brings liquid to a boil in seconds, and there are three flexible cooking zones to accommodate any size of cookware—perfect for when you’re creating a variety of dishes. Below, the oven offers powerful convection performance paired with telescopic racks for easy access.
THEN: 1950, The First Wall Oven with Matching Cooktop
THEN: 1970, The First “Smooth Top” Cooktop
The introduction of the separate cooktop and wall oven allowed for a more creative and flexible layout in the kitchen. Then in the ‘70s, Thermador presented its first “Smooth Top” cooktop, later revealed to be made of ceramic glass, courtesy of Corning Glass Works. This surface proved stronger than glass and could withstand extreme heat. Today, ceramic glass is still used in the
Freedom® Induction Cooktop but elevated in a frameless design and generous 36” cooking area—the largest on the market! Along with a large cooking surface, the Freedom® Induction Cooktop offers the same innovative functions as the freestanding range: MoveMode® pot detection capabilities, HeatShift® pre-set technology, and the use of remote monitoring with Wi-Fi.
THEN: 1947, The First Wall Oven
When Thermador introduced the first wall oven, it redefined what was possible in the kitchen. Today, the brand goes beyond bake or broil with its combination Steam Wall Ovens which open up a new world of culinary possibilities by combining the precision of convection with the health benefits of cooking with steam. The
Masterpiece® Double Steam wall oven cooks evenly and faster without sacrificing moisture or flavour (you can even rotisserie up to eight pounds of meat!). Another bonus? It offers multiple telescopic racks and a multi-point temperature meat probe—the same handy features you’ll find in its free-standing ranges.
THEN: 1957, The Built-in Refrigerator-Freezer
Combining refrigeration with freezer capabilities in one built-in unit was considered revolutionary. Thermador’s newest refrigerators continue down an innovative path that includes the best in cooling features and style. The ThermaFlex™ Drawer offers you flexibility based on your storage needs. Pre-set temperatures include: Freezer, Soft Freeze, Refrigerator, Beverages, Meat/Fish, Deli/Cheese and Cake. Interior personalized bins and ample door storage provide easy access, while the Quick Chill function rapidly cools items in your bottom freezer.
For over 100 years,
Thermador has revolutionized the kitchen so you can savour every minute spent in it. Reimagine your kitchen with Thermador—where luxury, craftsmanship and over a century of culinary innovation, comes together.