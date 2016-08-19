10 Shared Kids’ Bedrooms Your Little Ones Will Love
In a time when real estate prices seem to climb higher on a monthly basis, many parents are coming to rely on their kids sharing space. Squeezing two beds into a room doesn’t have to mean there’s no room for style. These fresh-picked kids’ rooms feel especially cool and breezy — the perfect inspiration for getting through these dog days of summer.
Metal-framed beds finished in eye-popping neon yellow have the effect of an optical illusion against black and white polka-dot walls in a Victorian-era home in Australia dramatically updated by Technē Architecture + Interior Design. The result is edgy and playful.
Offbeat photo art and textiles in exotic pink patterns give this bedroom by Los Angeles designer Amber Lewis of Amber Interiors a very current look, while white-on-white walls, beds and bedding mean the palette can be changed up easily as the little ones grow up.
In Kaia and Kendi’s St. Paul, Minnesota, bedroom — created by their mom, Kari Jensen of Living Life’s Moments — the unpainted wooden spool beds and window frame put a simple rustic spin on the space’s serene palette. Embroidered pillows are like posies plucked from a field of wildflowers.
A simple palette of pastels from Farrow & Ball against chalky white walls brings an unexpected serenity to a shared room with mismatched beds.
White bedding against white walls and beds helps keep tropical heat and humidity at bay in this bedroom in a weekend home on Tybee Island in Georgia, while hits of bright yellow put a mod twist on the nautical navy blue accents.
The faded tones of vintage family snapshots blown up as artwork bring a hazy day-at-the-beach quality to this pastel bedroom created by Joni Lay of Lay Baby Lay with Land of Nod for her little girls. Mint beds and walls feel as cool as Caribbean seas, and plush white carpeting underfoot has the color of a tropical sand.
A white-on-white scheme also keeps the look cool in a cheery bedroom for two little girls by Live Loud Girl in Dubai. A polka-dot wall treatment and smaller accents take their cue from rainbow artwork above the display shelving for the storybooks.
Raspberry red coverlets pick up their fresh-picked hue from twin headboards upholstered in a dapper ikat stripe. Red chairs at the foot of each bed reiterate the hue and almost feel like trad footboards here.
No color is off limits in this colorful space by Flexa that’s filled with their Play collection of furniture by Danish designer Charlotte Høncke. The crisp, mod lines of the furniture and imagery let a warm sunny yellow play nicely with the palest greens and pinks.
Board-and-batten panelling on the walls plus plush layered rugs bring texture to this breezy bedroom inhabited by blogger Karim Jones’ kids.
