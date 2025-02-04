Cookbooks We Love

3 Turkish Dough Recipes from Turkuaz Kitchen

Author: Alexandra Whyte

Published on February 4, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

Bëtul Tunç, the popular baker behind Turkuaz Kitchen has released her first cookbook by the same name. Known for her flavorful breads and pastries, Betül has taken 85 delicious recipes and organized them by style of dough. Try the Turkish Pistachio Baklava, Four-cheese Tomato Galette and Hazelnut-chocolate Filled Donuts.

Scroll down for three must-try recipes from Turkuaz Kitchen!

Pistachio Baklava

“Let me bring you the culinary secrets of my family’s baklava master, my eldest sister. Prior to starting the baklava recipe trials for this book, I phoned her for a novice-friendly recipe since I hadn’t ventured into this territory which involves cornstarch, because I cannot stand how it feels. With gloved hands, I bravely started my baklava journey, and the result is an easy-to-make masterpiece that you’ll roll out with nothing more than a simple roller” – Bëtul Tunç

Get the Pistachio Baklava recipe here.

Four-cheese Tomato Galette

“Growing up in a big city apartment, trapped among towering buildings, I thought of summer as a dull time. But my husband gradually influenced me to relish the bounty of summer evenings. This recipe is a tribute to our shared summer tables—the perfect blend of a delightful dough, a quartet of cheeses, and luscious, sun-ripened tomatoes” – Bëtul Tunç

Get the recipe for the Four-cheese Tomato Galette here.

Hazelnut-chocolate Filled Donuts

“There’s something comforting about a fresh, fluffy donut paired with a cup of coffee for breakfast. I have a soft spot for the ones filled with chocolate or apples, but a simple one with a cinnamon sugar coating is just as enjoyable. The secret to great donuts? Make them at home and eat them warm right after frying. Serve with tea or coffee” – Bëtul Tunç

Get the Hazelnut-chocolate Filled Donut recipe here.

Source:

Recipes and images with permission from Turkuaz Kitchen: Traditional and Modern Dough Recipes for Sweet and Savory Bakes by Betül Tunç. Copyright © 2024 by Betül Tunç. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Betül Tunç and Gentl and Hyers. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York

Up Next

20+ Best Brunch Recipes From H&H

Related Articles

3 Simple Recipes from Jamie Oliver’s Latest Cookbook

5+ Must-Try Summer Recipes From Alison Roman

3 Gourmet Recipes To Make In a Multicooker From Montreal Chef Ricardo Larrivée