3 Turkish Dough Recipes from Turkuaz Kitchen
Author: Alexandra Whyte
Published on February 4, 2025
Bëtul Tunç, the popular baker behind
has released her Turkuaz Kitchen first cookbook by the same name. Known for her flavorful breads and pastries, Betül has taken 85 delicious recipes and organized them by style of dough. Try the Turkish Pistachio Baklava, Four-cheese Tomato Galette and Hazelnut-chocolate Filled Donuts.
Scroll down for three must-try recipes from Turkuaz Kitchen!
Pistachio Baklava
“Let me bring you the culinary secrets of my family’s baklava master, my eldest sister. Prior to starting the baklava recipe trials for this book, I phoned her for a novice-friendly recipe since I hadn’t ventured into this territory which involves cornstarch, because I cannot stand how it feels. With gloved hands, I bravely started my baklava journey, and the result is an easy-to-make masterpiece that you’ll roll out with nothing more than a simple roller” – Bëtul Tunç
Four-cheese Tomato Galette
“Growing up in a big city apartment, trapped among towering buildings, I thought of summer as a dull time. But my husband gradually influenced me to relish the bounty of summer evenings. This recipe is a tribute to our shared summer tables—the perfect blend of a delightful dough, a quartet of cheeses, and luscious, sun-ripened tomatoes” – Bëtul Tunç
Hazelnut-chocolate Filled Donuts
“There’s something comforting about a fresh, fluffy donut paired with a cup of coffee for breakfast. I have a soft spot for the ones filled with chocolate or apples, but a simple one with a cinnamon sugar coating is just as enjoyable. The secret to great donuts? Make them at home and eat them warm right after frying. Serve with tea or coffee” – Bëtul Tunç
Turkuaz Kitchen: Traditional and Modern Dough Recipes for Sweet and Savory Bakes by Betül Tunç. Copyright © 2024 by Betül Tunç. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Betül Tunç and Gentl and Hyers. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York