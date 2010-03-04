April 2010

Celebrate a new season with our beautiful Spring Decorating issue. See photos of the Belgian farmhouse-inspired Princess Margaret Hospital showhouse designed by Lynda Reeves and House & Home, plus the elegant country home of designer Daniel Bisset. Plus, see the stylish interiors of our design contest winners, and learn six cheap and chic ways to inject timeworn style into your space. You’ll also find out about the style favourites of Jessalyn Gilsig, Canadian star of the hit TV show, Glee, and discover how to elevate pizza into easy, delicious and dinner-party worthy fare. (Mmm, mushroom and artichoke matzo pizza, anyone?)