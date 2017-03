August 2009

Bring runway style to your rooms! Get design and entertaining tips from Lynda Reeves and Suzanne Dimma in the August 2009 issue of House & Home, on newsstands now until September 7. Also in this issue: the freshest new fabrics, stylist tricks, a luxe traditional condo designed by Philip Mitchell and the contemporary-glam Soho loft of DwellStudio’s Christiane Lemieux and Joshua Young.