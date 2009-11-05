December 2009

If you’re hosting this holiday season, you’ll find what you need for a memorable evening in our December entertaining issue. Lynda Reeves shares her insider tips for a fabulous dinner party, Suzanne Dimma dishes about her island wedding and chef Claire Tansey shares sumptuous cocktail supper recipes, including roast beer tenderloin and creamy, make-ahead risotto. See what makes a home great for entertaining, from a stately Georgian decorated by David Powell to a traditional French-inspired home in Montreal. Find beautiful schemes for a guest room and dining room, plus browse the latest flatware. Plus, learn how serial decorator and HGTV host Thomas Smythe makes his old stuff seem new again. Cheers to a warm and joyful holiday!