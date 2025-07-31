Kitchens + Baths 2025
Our 2025 Kitchens + Baths special issue is here! It’s packed with beautifully designed spaces, expert tips and the best new appliances, fixtures and must-have products.
In this issue you’ll find:
- 100+ pages of stunning inspiration — from beautifully designed kitchens to spa-worthy bathrooms and the chicest powder rooms
-
Shea McGee’s favourite kitchen and bath essentials
-
The latest pantry trends, from timeless style to bold new looks
-
Must-know paint colours that designers swear by