May 2010

Get seasonal decorating tips and eco-chic design ideas in our Fresh Style issue. Peek into an idyllic summer home designed by Melody Duron and the bright, colourful bungalow of Anna Spiro, a decorator and author of the Absolutely Beautiful Things blog. Plus, get inspiration from a Vancouver architect’s modern, sustainable home and interior designer Sharon Mimran’s European-style city garden. In addition to Suzanne Dimma and Lynda Reeve’s advice, this issue is brimming with landscaping ideas, patio picks and eco-friendly home accessories. Also: savour unique and spicy Cuban recipes from chef Corinna Mozo, as well as sweet treats (and interiors!) from veteran baker Dufflet Rosenberg.