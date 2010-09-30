November 2010

Deck your home for the holidays with hundreds of indoor and outdoor decorating and design tips in our November issue. Discover festive-style ideas from Suzanne Dimma’s house, and revel in the lush images of Sarah Richardson’s storybook country retreat. Lynda Reeves reveals the secrets of achieving country style with a twist. Be inspired by our holiday gift guide and learn fresh ways to display ornaments, trees and greenery. Plus, try our sweet holiday cookie and dessert recipes, along with an all-new Christmas feast, featuring brined sage butter turkey, chestnut stuffing, roasted brussels sprouts with candied pecans and garlic rapini.