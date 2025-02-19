Recipe
February 19, 2025
Anthony Walsh’s Celeriac Schnitzel with Anchovy Crema and Escarole
“With its tender texture, celeriac mimics veal or pork, and umami depth is added, thanks to the nutritional yeast and miso marinade. The anchovy crema brings a briny, slightly tangy finish, cutting through the fried breading.” — Anthony Walsh, corporate executive chef for Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality, Toronto
Directions
Yield: Serves 2 to 3
Prepare and Cook Celeriac
- Wash celeriac and scrub skin well. Slice into 2/5″ rounds, about 8 slices.
- Simmer in medium pot of salted boiling water until fork-tender, about 20 to 25 minutes. Remove slices and let cool.
Make Marinade
- To blender add all ingredients and blend well. Using large resealable bag or shallow baking dish, place celeriac rounds into marinade and refrigerate for 6 to 24 hours (the longer the better).
Make Crema
1. To blender add all ingredients and blend for 2 to 3 minutes, until very smooth. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Dredge and Fry Celeriac
- When celeriac is done marinating, preheat oven to 375°F. Place dredging ingredients into 3 containers: flour, eggs and breadcrumbs. In that order, coat celeriac slices well in each ingredient.
- In large pan, heat preferred fat over medium-high heat. Add celeriac and brown, turning regularly, until golden, about 4 to 5 minutes per side.
- On baking sheet, place fried celeriac schnitzel slices and heat in oven for 10 to 12 minutes to keep warm.
Cook Escarole and Zucchini
- In medium pan, heat olive oil until it shimmers. Add onion and garlic, and cook for 7 to 10 minutes, stirring to avoid excess browning. Add escarole and season with salt and pepper. Turn heat to low, cover pan and cook for 10 minutes.
- Add zucchini and stir well to combine. Cook for another 5 minutes, uncovered, until zucchini is just starting to get tender. Remove from heat.
- Plate escarole and celeriac schnitzel together and finish with healthy dollop of anchovy crema and lemon wedge on the side.
Photographer:
Nick Wong (Anthony’s portrait)/Irina Barinova (schnitzel)