Recipe
February 19, 2025
Antonio Park’s Duck Breast with Pickled Asian Pear
“The rich, savoury duck gets richer still from ponzu sauce and jus, which is complemented by tangy pickled Asian pear and finished with scallions for freshness.” — Antonio Park, chef and owner of Park Restaurant, Café Bazin, Café Constance signé Bazin, Jatoba and Le Cathcart in Montreal; chef and partner of AP Yorkville in Toronto
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Jus
- Roast duck bones in oven at 375°F for 30 to 45 minutes, until golden brown.
- Fill large pot with enough water to fully cover bones and slowly bring to a boil, skimming particles that rise to surface.
- Once boiling, add carrots, onions, garlic and ginger. Simmer for 6 to 8 hours.
- Strain out bones and reduce stock further until sticky consistency is achieved, about 1 minute.
Make Pickled Pears
- To large pot add all ingredients, excluding pears. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Transfer to bowl and refrigerate for 3 minutes, then slice each pear into 2 mm–thick slices. Add pears to liquid and chill for 30 to 45 minutes, then remove pear slices and discard liquid.
Roast Duck, Assemble and Serve
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Place duck on sheet pan and cook until it reaches internal temperature of 100°F, about 60 minutes.
- Remove duck from oven and place on grill heated to 300°F, until internal temperature reaches 120°F. Remove from grill and let rest for 25 to 30 minutes.
- Slice each duck breast into 16 thin slices. To each plate add ponzu sauce. Then, lay alternating slices of duck breast and pear, evenly divided between plates. Pour duck jus overtop. Garnish with scallions.
Photographer:
Photography by Eva Blue (Antonio’s portrait)/Jelena Subotic (duck)