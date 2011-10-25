Autumn Pumpkin Drink Recipe

drinks-almondpumpkinnog-BlueDiamond

A kid-friendly Halloween drink.

Ingredients

2 cups Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk
1 cup canned pumpkin pie mix
2 tbsp diced crystallized ginger, optional
3 ice cubes

Directions

Step 1: Blend almond milk with remaining ingredients until smooth. Garnish with additional crystallized ginger, if desired.

Photographer:
IMSTEPF Studios, LLC & Blue Diamond Almond Growers
Tags:

One Response to “Autumn Pumpkin Drink Recipe”

July 31, 2017 at 11:08 am, Lelio Vieira Carneiro Junior said:

Hi to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more from this website, and your views
are good in support of new visitors.

Reply

<

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>