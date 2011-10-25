Autumn Pumpkin Drink Recipe
A kid-friendly Halloween drink.
Ingredients
2 cups Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk
2 cups Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk
1 cup canned pumpkin pie mix
2 tbsp diced crystallized ginger, optional
3 ice cubes
Directions
Step 1: Blend almond milk with remaining ingredients until smooth. Garnish with additional crystallized ginger, if desired.
July 31, 2017 at 11:08 am, Lelio Vieira Carneiro Junior said:
Hi to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more from this website, and your views
are good in support of new visitors.