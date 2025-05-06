Recipe
May 6, 2025
Baklava Butter Tarts
“Butter tarts aren’t just a dessert; they’re a taste of Canadian history and a sweet reminder of the country’s warm and welcoming spirit,” says culinary expert Irene Matys. “For Greek Cypriots, the same things hold true for baklava. This recipe is a culinary marriage of these two classics and my two heritages: the rich, gooey sweetness of butter tarts pairs perfectly with the aromatic cinnamon and cloves, nuts, and layers of flaky pastry that define baklava. The best (and sweetest) of both worlds, you might say.” Get Irene’s recipe for baklava butter tarts below.
Directions
Yield: Makes 12
- Preheat oven to 350°F and brush 12-cup muffin tin with melted butter.
- In large bowl using hand mixer, whisk room-temperature butter and sugar, until fluffy and light in colour, 2 to 3 minutes. Whisk in eggs 1 at a time; do not overmix. Stir in maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, cloves, salt, walnuts and almonds. Set aside.
- Lay sheet of phyllo on clean work surface and lightly brush with melted butter. Repeat with other sheets, stacking on top of one another. With sharp knife, cut phyllo stack into 12 equal squares. Carefully press each stack into muffin tin to form a cup. Stir filling gently and divide among phyllo cups.
- Bake for 25 minutes, until phyllo is golden and filling has slightly set. Let cool for 5 minutes, then remove to cooling rack. Butter tarts can be enjoyed warm or room temperature. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days. To serve after storing, bake at 350°F until phyllo is crisp, about 5 minutes.
Note
Use a glass measuring cup with a spout to make it easier to fill the cups.
Excerpted from My Cypriot Table by Irene Matys. Copyright © 2025 Irene Matys. Photographs by Irene Matys. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved