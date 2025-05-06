“Butter tarts aren’t just a dessert; they’re a taste of Canadian history and a sweet reminder of the country’s warm and welcoming spirit,” says culinary expert Irene Matys. “For Greek Cypriots, the same things hold true for baklava. This recipe is a culinary marriage of these two classics and my two heritages: the rich, gooey sweetness of butter tarts pairs perfectly with the aromatic cinnamon and cloves, nuts, and layers of flaky pastry that define baklava. The best (and sweetest) of both worlds, you might say.” Get Irene’s recipe for baklava butter tarts below.