Recipe
March 3, 2026
Calamari Fritti
“Everyone gathers around the kitchen table with white wine, fresh salads and batches of the freshest fried calamari.” — Mimi Thorisson
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Calamari Fritti
- Pat squid dry. Place flour in shallow bowl and dredge squid pieces in flour.
- Pour 2″ oil into large, high-sided pan. Heat oil to about 325°F over medium heat. Working in batches, fry squid until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain on plate lined with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve immediately with lemon wedges on side.
Photographer:
Oddur Thorisson
Source:
Excerpted from A Kitchen in Italy by Mimi Thorisson. Copyright ©2025 Marie-France Thorisson. Photographs by Oddur Thorisson. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved