March 3, 2026

Calamari Fritti

Recipe: Mimi Thorisson

“Everyone gathers around the kitchen table with white wine, fresh salads and batches of the freshest fried calamari.” — Mimi Thorisson

Ingredients

  • 2 medium to large squid, cleaned, sliced into ½”-wide pieces and tentacles separated, about 21 oz.
  • 2 cups semolina flour, for dredging
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 lemon, cut into wedges

Directions

Yield: Serves 4

Make Calamari Fritti

  1. Pat squid dry. Place flour in shallow bowl and dredge squid pieces in flour.
  2. Pour 2″ oil into large, high-sided pan. Heat oil to about 325°F over medium heat. Working in batches, fry squid until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain on plate lined with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Serve immediately with lemon wedges on side.
Photographer:

Oddur Thorisson

Source:

Excerpted from A Kitchen in Italy by Mimi Thorisson. Copyright ©2025 Marie-France Thorisson. Photographs by Oddur Thorisson. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved

