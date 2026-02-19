Recipe

February 19, 2026

Claudio Aprile’s Grilled Calamari with Cantonese Black Bean Dressing

Recipe: Claudio Aprile

Print This

“The Cantonese dressing adds an element of surprise. As a chef, that’s the result I’m always aiming to achieve.” — Claudio Aprile

Ingredients

Cantonese Black Bean and Chorizo Dressing

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp mild Spanish chorizo, coarsely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
  • 1 tbsp ginger, finely minced
  • 1 small red chili, finely sliced (adjust to spice preference), plus more for garnish
  • 1 tbsp fermented black beans, rinsed and coarsely chopped
  • 1½ tbsp light soy sauce
  • 1 tsp dark soy sauce
  • 1 tsp grated palm sugar
  • 1½ tsp rice vinegar
  • 2 tbsp scallions, finely sliced, plus more for garnish
  • 1 tsp sesame oil
  • ½ tsp Thai fish sauce
  • Zest and juice of ½ lime, plus more for garnish

Calamari

  • 1 lb. fresh calamari (tubes and tentacles)
  • ½ tsp toasted sesame oil (optional), for brushing after grilling

1 medium grapefruit, segmented, for garnish

Directions

Yield: Serves 4

Make Dressing

  1. Heat oil in small pan over medium heat. Add chorizo, garlic, ginger, chili and black beans. Sauté for 1 to 2 minutes, until fragrant. Stir in soy sauces, sugar and vinegar. Let bubble for 30 seconds.
  2. Remove from heat, then mix in scallions, sesame oil, fish sauce, lime juice and zest. Set aside. The dressing should be glossy, aromatic and slightly tangy.

Grill Calamari

  1. Preheat grill or grill pan to high heat. Grill calamari for 1 to 2 minutes per side, until lightly charred and just opaque. Brush with sesame oil for aroma.
  2. Slice calamari into rings. Arrange on platter and spoon warm dressing overtop. Garnish with extra scallions, chili and squeeze of lime. Randomly place grapefruit segments on top.
Photographer:

Paula Wilson (Claudio’s portrait, calamari)

Related Articles

Sea Scallops With Ginger Black Bean Sauce Recipe

Holiday Roast Turkey Recipe

Wedge Salad With Blue Cheese Dressing Recipe