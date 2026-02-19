Recipe
February 19, 2026
Claudio Aprile’s Grilled Calamari with Cantonese Black Bean Dressing
“The Cantonese dressing adds an element of surprise. As a chef, that’s the result I’m always aiming to achieve.” — Claudio Aprile
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Dressing
- Heat oil in small pan over medium heat. Add chorizo, garlic, ginger, chili and black beans. Sauté for 1 to 2 minutes, until fragrant. Stir in soy sauces, sugar and vinegar. Let bubble for 30 seconds.
- Remove from heat, then mix in scallions, sesame oil, fish sauce, lime juice and zest. Set aside. The dressing should be glossy, aromatic and slightly tangy.
Grill Calamari
- Preheat grill or grill pan to high heat. Grill calamari for 1 to 2 minutes per side, until lightly charred and just opaque. Brush with sesame oil for aroma.
- Slice calamari into rings. Arrange on platter and spoon warm dressing overtop. Garnish with extra scallions, chili and squeeze of lime. Randomly place grapefruit segments on top.
Photographer:
Paula Wilson (Claudio’s portrait, calamari)