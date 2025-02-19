Recipe
February 19, 2025
Connie DeSousa’s Wood Fire–grilled Pork Bondiola with Pickled Cucumbers and Onions
“This Argentine pork collar steak is packed with rich, fatty flavour, while the mustard and pickled vegetables add a nice acidic element.” — Connie DeSousa, co-owner and co-chef of Charcut in Calgary
Directions
Yield: Serves 2
Make Quick Pickles
- The day before, wash Persian cucumbers and, using vegetable peeler, shave into long strips. Place in glass jar.
- Clean then slice onion into thin strips and add to jar with cucumbers.
- In small pot, add all remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Once liquid is boiling, let cool for 10 minutes then add to jar while still hot. Let sit overnight in refrigerator.
- In morning, drain and set onions and cucumber aside.
Make Steak and Serve
- Prepare charcoal barbecue or firepit with stainless steel grate over top. Use birch or fruitwood logs to build fire in either apparatus and allow wood to burn down to hot coals, 30 to 40 minutes. Move hot coals forward and fire to back of barbecue or firepit. Oil grate or grill with cooking oil, using tongs to brush oil-drenched paper towel on top.
- Find highest heat in fire by quickly waving your hand over grate or grill. Add pork steaks to highest heat position for 2 minutes. Rotate 180 degrees and grill for another 2 minutes for crosshatch grill marks. Flip steaks and repeat process.
- Move steaks to lower temperature area. If using barbecue, close lid for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove steaks when they reach internal temperature of 140F. Rest meat for 5 to 10 minutes, then slice each into 5 to 6 pieces on bias. Fan out on 2 plates and top with pickled cucumbers and onions. Drizzle with mustard.
Photographer:
Dave and Quin Cheung (Connie’s portrait, pork)