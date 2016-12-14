Cream of Wild Mushroom Soup with Truffle Oil

Cream Of Wild Mushroom Soup With Truffle OilRecipe By: Melanie Dunkelman
Ingredients
- 1 large onion, sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, sliced
- 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 lb. mixed wild mushrooms, such as chanterelle, shiitake and oyster, roughly chopped
- 3 cups chicken stock
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1⁄8 tsp black pepper
- 1⁄4 cup 35% cream
- Truffle oil, for garnish Chanterelle mushrooms, roughly chopped, for garnish
Directions Yield: Makes 6 Cups For 24 To 36 Demitasse Cups
Sauté Vegetables
- In a large pot, sauté onion and garlic in oil and butter over medium until translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add mushrooms and sauté for another few minutes until juices evaporate.
Boil And Finish Soup
- Add chicken stock and thyme sprigs. Season with black pepper. Bring soup to boil, reduce heat to low and simmer, 20 minutes.
- Remove and discard thyme sprigs. Remove pot from heat. Blend soup in pot with hand blender until almost smooth. Add cream and blend again. Bring back to boil for another 2 minutes.
- Serve in demitasse cups with a drizzle of truffle oil. Garnish with chopped chanterelle mushrooms.