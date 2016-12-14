Cream Of Wild Mushroom Soup With Truffle Oil

Recipe By:  Melanie Dunkelman
Cream of Wild Mushroom Soup with Truffle Oil
Ingredients
  • 1 large onion, sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp unsalted butter
  • 1 lb. mixed wild mushrooms, such as chanterelle, shiitake and oyster, roughly chopped
  • 3 cups chicken stock
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1⁄8 tsp black pepper
  • 1⁄4 cup 35% cream
  • Truffle oil, for garnish Chanterelle mushrooms, roughly chopped, for garnish
Directions Yield:  Makes 6 Cups For 24 To 36 Demitasse Cups

Sauté Vegetables

  1. In a large pot, sauté onion and garlic in oil and butter over medium until translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add mushrooms and sauté for another few minutes until juices evaporate.

Boil And Finish Soup

  1. Add chicken stock and thyme sprigs. Season with black pepper. Bring soup to boil, reduce heat to low and simmer, 20 minutes.
  2. Remove and discard thyme sprigs. Remove pot from heat. Blend soup in pot with hand blender until almost smooth. Add cream and blend again. Bring back to boil for another 2 minutes.
  3. Serve in demitasse cups with a drizzle of truffle oil. Garnish with chopped chanterelle mushrooms.
Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home December 2015
Tags:
