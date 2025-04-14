Ask A Mixologist: How To Make A Refreshing And Herbaceous Cucumber Mocktail

Egon Bonato at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto shares the secret to a refreshing and herbaceous mocktail.

Q: I attended an event at the Four Seasons in support of Sinai Health Foundation’s Cause for the ’Pause and couldn’t believe how delicious the Cool Down Cucumber mocktail was. Can you get the recipe? — LISA, Toronto

A: Egon crafted this drink specially for the event to highlight health and wellness. “I chose an antioxidant- and L-theanine rich Japanese green tea with grassy and sweet tannins to complement the fresh flavour of the cucumber and the bright lime,” says Egon. Soda water and mint add fizz and flavour.