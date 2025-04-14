Recipe
April 14, 2025
Ask A Mixologist: How To Make A Refreshing And Herbaceous Cucumber Mocktail
Egon Bonato at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto shares the secret to a refreshing and herbaceous mocktail.
Q: I attended an event at the Four Seasons in support of Sinai Health Foundation’s Cause for the ’Pause and couldn’t believe how delicious the Cool Down Cucumber mocktail was. Can you get the recipe? — LISA, Toronto
A: Egon crafted this drink specially for the event to highlight health and wellness. “I chose an antioxidant- and L-theanine rich Japanese green tea with grassy and sweet tannins to complement the fresh flavour of the cucumber and the bright lime,” says Egon. Soda water and mint add fizz and flavour.
Directions
Yield: SERVES 1
Make Cucumber Juice
- To blender add chopped cucumber and water. Blend until smooth.
- Strain through fine mesh sieve to separate juice from pulp. Discard pulp.
Make Mocktail
- In mixing glass, combine cucumber juice, squeeze of lime, fresh mint leaves, maple syrup and salt. Stir to mix.
- Add iced tea and stir gently.
- Line highball glass with cucumber ribbon, then fill with ice cubes.
- Pour cucumber-mint mixture over ice. Top with splash of soda water.
Author: Alexandra Whyte
Photographer:
Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto
Source:
House & Home