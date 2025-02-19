Recipe
February 19, 2025
Dennis Prescott’s Smoked Bolognese
“Deeply rich with a meaty red wine and tomato sauce, the Bolognese is gently smoked with an umami punch from Parmigiano-Reggiano and a lemony, herb finish.” — Dennis Prescott, author of Cook with Confidence and Eat Delicious, and host of Netflix’s Restaurants On The Edge, Moncton, N.B.
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Bolognese
- Preheat smoker to 325°F. Heat large, heavy-bottomed, high-sided pot or Dutch oven over medium heat and add olive oil. When oil shimmers, add red pepper flakes and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add onion, carrots and celery, season with pinch of sea salt, then cook until vegetables are translucent, 6 to 8 minutes.
- Add garlic, rosemary, thyme and basil stems, and cook for 30 seconds. Add tomato paste and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add beef and sausage, and season with pinch of sea salt. Using wooden spoon, break up meat and cook, stirring until it begins to brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Add red wine and bring to a simmer until reduced by half.
- Add tomato puree, beef stock, balsamic vinegar and lemon zest, and return to a simmer.
- Transfer to smoker and cook, stirring every 30 minutes, until meat is tender, liquid has reduced and sauce is thick and glossy, about 3 hours.
- Remove from smoker, stir in Parmigiano-Reggiano and chopped basil, and season with salt and pepper. Set aside one-third of Bolognese for serving and freeze other two-thirds for later use.
Make Pasta, Assemble and Serve
- Bring large stockpot of salted water to a rapid boil. Add pasta, then cook according to package directions for al dente. Reserve . cup of pasta water, then drain. Combine pasta and Bolognese, adding pasta water to loosen and mix well. Top with Parmigiano-Reggiano, basil and a final crack of black pepper. Delicious!
Photographer:
Al Douglas (Dennis’s portrait)/Dennis Prescott (Bolognese)