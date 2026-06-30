Recipe
June 30, 2026
Isabelle Heikens’ Dinner Party Salmon
“If I could serve this at every dinner party, I would. It’s the ultimate dinner party protein: impressive on the table, incredibly easy to prepare and something you can make hours in advance. While it can be served warm, I actually prefer it chilled, which makes it especially perfect for summer hosting on hot nights.”
Directions
Yield: Serves 8
Make Salmon
- Preheat oven to 300°F.
- Arrange salmon skin side down on rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle olive oil over both sides of salmon and season generously with salt and pepper.
- Roast until salmon is just opaque at thickest part and separates into large, moist flakes when gently pressed with fork, 20 to 25 minutes depending on thickness of fillet. Start checking around 17 minutes, especially near thinner end. A little white albumin on the surface is fine, but if it begins to pool, the salmon is starting to overcook.
- Serve right away alongside salsa verde, or let cool slightly and chill for a few hours. This is an excellent make-ahead main; I actually think it gets even better after a few hours in the fridge.
Photographer:
Paige Thompson @bypaigethompson