Ginger & Chive Baked Fish Recipe
4 6-oz. fish fillets such as sole, halibut, roughy or tilapia
Olive oil for brushing
Fresh lemon juice
About 1 tbsp finely grated fresh ginger
About 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh chives
Salt and pepper to taste
Step 1: Preheat oven to 375ºF.
Step 2: Place a rack inside a baking dish and put parchment paper on the rack. Pierce holes in the paper every 1/2” or so. Place fish fillets on the parchment. Pierce a few more holes around the edges of each fillet.
Step 3: Brush fish with olive oil. Squeeze on lemon juice. Brush about 1/2 teaspoon of grated ginger onto each fillet. Sprinkle with chopped chives.
Step 4: Bake 8-10 minutes, depending on thickness of fish, until fillets are opaque and flaky.
Step 5: Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.
Tip: For a delicious variation, first brush the fillets with either miso paste, balsamic vinegar, green curry paste or tomato salsa.
