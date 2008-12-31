Ginger & Chive Baked Fish Recipe

A touch of ginger gives this classic dish a fresh new edge; it's easy to prepare and the flavours jump off the plate.
Ingredients

4 6-oz. fish fillets such as sole, halibut, roughy or tilapia
Olive oil for brushing
Fresh lemon juice
About 1 tbsp finely grated fresh ginger
About 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh chives
Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 375ºF.

Step 2: Place a rack inside a baking dish and put parchment paper on the rack. Pierce holes in the paper every 1/2” or so. Place fish fillets on the parchment. Pierce a few more holes around the edges of each fillet.

Step 3: Brush fish with olive oil. Squeeze on lemon juice. Brush about 1/2 teaspoon of grated ginger onto each fillet. Sprinkle with chopped chives.

Step 4: Bake 8-10 minutes, depending on thickness of fish, until fillets are opaque and flaky.

Step 5: Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Tip: For a delicious variation, first brush the fillets with either miso paste, balsamic vinegar, green curry paste or tomato salsa.


