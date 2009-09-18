Hemingway’s Mojito Recipe
Ingredients
6 fresh mint leaves
6 fresh mint leaves
Juice of 1 lime
2 tsp light brown sugar
1-1/2 oz. white rum, such as 10 Cane
3 oz. champagne
Sprig of fresh mint, for garnish
Directions
Step 1: In a rocks glass, add the mint leaves, lime juice, and brown sugar. Muddle to release the mint oil.
Step 2: Add the rum and fill the glass 3/4 full with ice. Top off with the champagne. Garnish with the mint sprig.
Reprinted with permission from Maria C. Hunt’s The Bubbly Bar (2009 Clarkson Potter).
Pingback: penis enlargement()