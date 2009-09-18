Hemingway’s Mojito Recipe

BubblyBar(3)
0 ratings
Writer Ernest Hemingway was said to be especially fond of these bright, minty Cuban cocktails. Although the cocktail is commonly made with club soda, Hemingway preferred his with champagne.
Ingredients

6 fresh mint leaves
Juice of 1 lime
2 tsp light brown sugar
1-1/2 oz. white rum, such as 10 Cane
3 oz. champagne
Sprig of fresh mint, for garnish

Directions

Step 1: In a rocks glass, add the mint leaves, lime juice, and brown sugar. Muddle to release the mint oil.

Step 2: Add the rum and fill the glass 3/4 full with ice. Top off with the champagne. Garnish with the mint sprig.

Reprinted with permission from Maria C. Hunt’s The Bubbly Bar (2009 Clarkson Potter).

The Bubbly Bar

Photographer:
Paul Body
Tags: