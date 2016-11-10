Herb-Marinated Chèvre

Sarah Richardson’s Herb-Marinated Chèvre

Make this dip about an hour before your guests arrive — the longer it sits, the better it tastes.

Ingredients
  • 2 pieces chèvre, about 1 1⁄2″ thick
  • 2 tsp herbes de Provence
  • 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 10 basil leaves
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
  • Ciabatta baguettes or crackers for serving
Directions Yield:  Serves 8
  1. Place chèvre in decorative serving bowls.
  2. Sprinkle herbes de Provence over chèvre. Drizzle oil overtop.
  3. Finely chop basil and mound on top of chèvre. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Serve with fresh ciabatta baguette slices or crackers.
Recipe by:
Sarah Richardson
Photographer:
Stacey Brandford
Source:
House & Home November 2015; Recipes adapted from At Home: Sarah Style (Simon & Schuster, 2015).
Stylist:
Morgan Michener and Ashley Denton (food)
