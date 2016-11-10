Sarah Richardson’s Herb-Marinated Chèvre

Sarah Richardson’s Herb-Marinated Chèvre
Make this dip about an hour before your guests arrive — the longer it sits, the better it tastes.
Ingredients
- 2 pieces chèvre, about 1 1⁄2″ thick
- 2 tsp herbes de Provence
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 10 basil leaves
- Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
- Ciabatta baguettes or crackers for serving
Directions Yield: Serves 8
- Place chèvre in decorative serving bowls.
- Sprinkle herbes de Provence over chèvre. Drizzle oil overtop.
- Finely chop basil and mound on top of chèvre. Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve with fresh ciabatta baguette slices or crackers.