Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast Recipe

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 325°F.

Step 2: Place the turkey breast on a rack in a roasting pan, skin side up.

Step 3: In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, mustard, rosemary, sage, thyme, salt and pepper. Rub the mixture evenly all over the skin of the turkey breast. (You can also loosen the skin and smear half of the paste underneath, directly on the meat.) Pour the wine into the bottom of the roasting pan.

Step 4: Roast the turkey for 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 hours, until the skin is golden brown and an instant-read meat thermometer registers 165°F when inserted into the thickest and meatiest area of the breast. Check the breast after an hour or so; if the skin is overbrowning, cover it loosely with aluminum foil.

Step 5: When the turkey is done, remove from the oven, cover the pan with aluminum foil, and allow the turkey to rest at room temperature for 15 minutes. Slice and serve warm with the pan juices.

Reprinted with permission from Ina Garten’s Barefoot Contessa How Easy Is That? (2010 Clarkson Potter).