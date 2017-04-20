Jalapeño-Infused ChipsRecipe By: The Blondielocks for ActiFry
Ingredients
- 6 to 8 frying potatoes (like Russet or Yukon Gold), washed, scrubbed and cut into ⅓” thick slices using a mandolin
- Jalapeño juice (you can use the juice from 1 jar of pickled jalapeños)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
- ½ ActiFry spoon vegetable oil
Optional Toppings:
- Diced jalapeños
- Diced green onion
- Sprinkle of cayenne pepper
Creamy Caesar Dip:
- ½ cup creamy Caesar dressing
- ¼ cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt
- Handful of chopped green onions
- ½ tsp red pepper flakes
Directions
For the jalapeño-infused chips:
- Submerge potatoes in water, and rinse them a few times to remove any excess starch.
- Strain the water and pour jalapeño juice over the potatoes to coat. Let the potatoes soak for at least 20 minutes to 1 hour.
- Strain the potatoes and lay them flat on paper towel to dry.
- Sprinkle potatoes with salt, pepper and cayenne and place them in the ActiFry.
- Pour oil over the potatoes and set the ActiFry for 25 minutes. Watch the potatoes and carefully open the ActiFry after 12 minutes to give the potatoes a stir.
- Remove the chips from the ActiFry and top with jalapeño pieces, green onion and cayenne pepper.
For the creamy Caesar dip:
- Add all ingredients into a bowl, mix, cover and place in the fridge until ready to serve.
