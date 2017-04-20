Jalapeño-Infused Chips

Recipe By:  The Blondielocks for ActiFry
t-fal-actifry-jalapeno-chips-recipe

Presented by

T-Fal

Ingredients
  • 6 to 8 frying potatoes (like Russet or Yukon Gold), washed, scrubbed and cut into ⅓” thick slices using a mandolin
  • Jalapeño juice (you can use the juice from 1 jar of pickled jalapeños)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
  • ½ ActiFry spoon vegetable oil

 

Optional Toppings:

  • Diced jalapeños
  • Diced green onion
  • Sprinkle of cayenne pepper

 

Creamy Caesar Dip:

  • ½ cup creamy Caesar dressing
  • ¼ cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt
  • Handful of chopped green onions
  • ½ tsp red pepper flakes
Directions

For the jalapeño-infused chips:

  1. Submerge potatoes in water, and rinse them a few times to remove any excess starch.
  2. Strain the water and pour jalapeño juice over the potatoes to coat. Let the potatoes soak for at least 20 minutes to 1 hour.
  3. Strain the potatoes and lay them flat on paper towel to dry.
  4. Sprinkle potatoes with salt, pepper and cayenne and place them in the ActiFry.
  5. Pour oil over the potatoes and set the ActiFry for 25 minutes. Watch the potatoes and carefully open the ActiFry after 12 minutes to give the potatoes a stir.
  6. Remove the chips from the ActiFry and top with jalapeño pieces, green onion and cayenne pepper.

For the creamy Caesar dip:

  1. Add all ingredients into a bowl, mix, cover and place in the fridge until ready to serve.

Get more mouthwatering recipes and enter for your chance to win an ActiFry!

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>