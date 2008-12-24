Lobster Dipping Sauces Recipes

Chili Pesto Sauce

1 part Lee Kum Kee chili garlic sauce

1 part pesto – homemade*

*Pesto is best made with fresh basil, olive oil, pine nuts, minced garlic, salt and pepper whizzed in a food processor, but a fresh store-bought pesto can work as well.

Lemon Aioli

1 clove garlic

1/4 tsp coarse sea salt

1 egg plus

1 egg yolk

1 cup canola oil

Juice of 1/2 lemon plus zest

Curry Lime Butter

1 stick butter

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tsp curry powder

Lime juice from half a lime

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Fresh coriander, chopped

Sweet and Spicy Thai Dipping Sauce

This sauce is also delicious with grilled pork, chicken or lamb.

1/2 cup cider vinegar or white vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

1-2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 tsp salt

1-1/2 tsp red pepper flakes or fresh diced chiles (preferably Thai)