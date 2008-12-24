Lobster Dipping Sauces Recipes

Dec08-TracyShumate-620x524
These delicious dipping sauces are made using sensual ingredients like basil, pine nuts, coriander, garlic and ginger to enhance the romance of an evening made for two.
Ingredients

Chili Pesto Sauce
1 part Lee Kum Kee chili garlic sauce
1 part pesto – homemade*

*Pesto is best made with fresh basil, olive oil, pine nuts, minced garlic, salt and pepper whizzed in a food processor, but a fresh store-bought pesto can work as well.

Lemon Aioli
1 clove garlic
1/4 tsp coarse sea salt
1 egg plus
1 egg yolk
1 cup canola oil
Juice of 1/2 lemon plus zest

Curry Lime Butter
1 stick butter
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 tsp curry powder
Lime juice from half a lime
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Fresh coriander, chopped

Sweet and Spicy Thai Dipping Sauce
This sauce is also delicious with grilled pork, chicken or lamb.

1/2 cup cider vinegar or white vinegar
1/2 cup sugar
1-2 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 tsp salt
1-1/2 tsp red pepper flakes or fresh diced chiles (preferably Thai)

Directions

Chili Pesto Sauce

Step 1: Mix ingredients together and serve.

Lemon Aioli

Step 1: Pulse first two ingredients in a food processor.

Step 2: Add egg plus 1 egg yolk. Then slowly drizzle in canola oil. Continue pulsing (mixture will thicken).

Step 3: Add lemon juice and zest. Adjust seasoning to taste.

Curry Lime Butter

Step 1: Melt butter in a small saucepan with garlic and curry powder until fragrant.

Step 2: Stir in lime juice and add chopped coriander, salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm.

Sweet and Spicy Thai Dipping Sauce

Step 1: Bring vinegar to a boil in a small saucepan. Stir in sugar and simmer 5 minutes.

Step 2: Mash together minced garlic and salt to create a paste (use a garlic press and the back of a spoon). Add red pepper flakes and combine well.

Step 3: Stir garlic paste into vinegar and cool. Sauce will keep sealed in a jar and chilled for 5 days. Serve sauce at room temperature in individual condiment bowls for dipping.


Advertisement


Photographer:
Tracy Shumate
Tags:

One Response to “Lobster Dipping Sauces Recipes”

July 26, 2017 at 8:22 pm, Homepage said:

… [Trackback]

[…] There you will find 6034 more Infos: houseandhome.com/recipe/lobster-dipping-sauces-recipes/ […]

Reply

<

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>