Lobster Dipping Sauces Recipes
Chili Pesto Sauce
1 part Lee Kum Kee chili garlic sauce
1 part pesto – homemade*
*Pesto is best made with fresh basil, olive oil, pine nuts, minced garlic, salt and pepper whizzed in a food processor, but a fresh store-bought pesto can work as well.
Lemon Aioli
1 clove garlic
1/4 tsp coarse sea salt
1 egg plus
1 egg yolk
1 cup canola oil
Juice of 1/2 lemon plus zest
Curry Lime Butter
1 stick butter
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 tsp curry powder
Lime juice from half a lime
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Fresh coriander, chopped
Sweet and Spicy Thai Dipping Sauce
This sauce is also delicious with grilled pork, chicken or lamb.
1/2 cup cider vinegar or white vinegar
1/2 cup sugar
1-2 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 tsp salt
1-1/2 tsp red pepper flakes or fresh diced chiles (preferably Thai)
Chili Pesto Sauce
Step 1: Mix ingredients together and serve.
Lemon Aioli
Step 1: Pulse first two ingredients in a food processor.
Step 2: Add egg plus 1 egg yolk. Then slowly drizzle in canola oil. Continue pulsing (mixture will thicken).
Step 3: Add lemon juice and zest. Adjust seasoning to taste.
Curry Lime Butter
Step 1: Melt butter in a small saucepan with garlic and curry powder until fragrant.
Step 2: Stir in lime juice and add chopped coriander, salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm.
Sweet and Spicy Thai Dipping Sauce
Step 1: Bring vinegar to a boil in a small saucepan. Stir in sugar and simmer 5 minutes.
Step 2: Mash together minced garlic and salt to create a paste (use a garlic press and the back of a spoon). Add red pepper flakes and combine well.
Step 3: Stir garlic paste into vinegar and cool. Sauce will keep sealed in a jar and chilled for 5 days. Serve sauce at room temperature in individual condiment bowls for dipping.
