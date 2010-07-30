Lynda Reeves’ Chèvre & Tomato Tartes Recipe

1 lb. package of puff pastry, defrosted and chilled 3 tbsp olive oil 3 cups white or yellow onion, thinly sliced 3 large cloves garlic, thinly sliced 1-2 tbsp thyme, fresh (chopped) and dried mixed together 4 tbsp white wine Salt and freshly ground black pepper 6 tbsp (2 oz.) finely grated Parmesan 5 oz. plain or herbed chèvre cheese, best at room temperature 8 thin slices of tomato 8 large basil leaves (chop immediately before using) 8 small slices of fresh Parmesan Olive oil

Directions

Step 1: Remove puff pastry from freezer to defrost.

Step 2: Roll out pastry while still cool.

Step 3: Use glasses or a cutter set to cut out 16 circles in the pastry. One set of 8 circles should be about 3-7/16″, the other set should be about 2-1/4″.

Step 4: Use a spatula to carefully transfer the larger set of circles to a cookie sheet lined in parchment paper.

Step 5: Place smaller circles on top of larger circles to create two-layer tartes.

Step 6: Use a sharp knife to score the outside of the smaller circles, creating a ridge that will rise in the oven. Use a fork to prick each of the smaller circles several times. Transfer baking sheet into the refrigerator to keep pastry cool.

Step 7: Add 3 tbsp olive oil to a sauté pan and heat on medium.

Step 8: Add onions and garlic. Sauté about 10 minutes or until they start to wilt.

Step 9: Add thyme, white wine, salt and pepper. Sauté for about 5 minutes.

Step 10: Preheat oven to 425°F.

Step 11: Transfer pastry shells out of the refrigerator. Add toppings to the smaller circles. Start with the grated Parmesan, add a spoonful of topping, dollop of chèvre and a slice of tomato. Chop the fresh basil and sprinkle on top of each tarte. Layer with a slice of fresh Parmesan and brush the top of each tarte with olive oil.

Step 12: Bake the tartes for 15-20 minutes. If making ahead of time, leave baked tartes on top of the oven until guests arrive, then reheat in the oven for a few minutes before serving.

Makes 8 tartes