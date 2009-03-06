Mediterranean Pizza Recipe

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 425°F. Drain artichokes, reserving marinade. Chop artichokes and set aside.

Step 2: On a floured surface, roll pizza dough into a 15″ circle. Transfer to a greased 14″ pizza pan or pizza stone; Double over edges of dough to form crust. Lightly brush the dough with reserved marinade.

Step 3: Combine oregano and thyme and sprinkle over marinade. Sprinkle with chopped basil. Sprinkle with 1 cup shredded cheese, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, olives and feta cheese. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until crust and cheese are lightly browned.