Mediterranean Pizza Recipe
2 small jars marinated artichoke hearts
Frozen pizza dough for 1 pie, thawed
1 tsp dried oregano
1/2 tsp dried thyme
2 tbsp fresh basil, chopped
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
1 cup chopped black olives
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
Step 1: Preheat oven to 425°F. Drain artichokes, reserving marinade. Chop artichokes and set aside.
Step 2: On a floured surface, roll pizza dough into a 15″ circle. Transfer to a greased 14″ pizza pan or pizza stone; Double over edges of dough to form crust. Lightly brush the dough with reserved marinade.
Step 3: Combine oregano and thyme and sprinkle over marinade. Sprinkle with chopped basil. Sprinkle with 1 cup shredded cheese, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, olives and feta cheese. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until crust and cheese are lightly browned.
