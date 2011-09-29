No-Knead Raisin Soda Bread Recipe

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 425°F.

Step 2: Place flour, salt and baking soda in a mixing bowl and stir together. Fold in buttermilk, cinnamon and raisins.

Step 3: Turn dough out onto a well-floured work surface and roll around to lose stickiness. Place dough in a greased loaf pan (or lay a piece of parchment on a baking sheet and form the dough into a round). Score an X on the top to allow steam to escape and bake for 17-20 minutes, or until as dark and crusty as you like. Remove from pan; let cool on a wire rack.

Makes 1 loaf