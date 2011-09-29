No-Knead Raisin Soda Bread Recipe
This recipe from the Cookery School at Eckington Manor is so easy that, when food editor Amy Rosen made it at home, she had to check the directions again. She just couldn't believe she made fresh bread in less than five minutes. (For a plain loaf, leave out the cinnamon and raisins.)
1-1/2 cups flour (plus extra for dusting)
1 tsp salt
1-1/2 tsp baking soda
1 cup buttermilk
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 cup raisins
Step 1: Preheat oven to 425°F.
Step 2: Place flour, salt and baking soda in a mixing bowl and stir together. Fold in buttermilk, cinnamon and raisins.
Step 3: Turn dough out onto a well-floured work surface and roll around to lose stickiness. Place dough in a greased loaf pan (or lay a piece of parchment on a baking sheet and form the dough into a round). Score an X on the top to allow steam to escape and bake for 17-20 minutes, or until as dark and crusty as you like. Remove from pan; let cool on a wire rack.
Makes 1 loaf
