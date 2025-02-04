Recipe
Pistachio Baklava
“Let me bring you the culinary secrets of my family’s baklava master, my eldest sister. Prior to starting the baklava recipe trials for this book, I phoned her for a novice-friendly recipe since I hadn’t ventured into this territory which involves cornstarch, because I cannot stand how it feels. With gloved hands, I bravely started my baklava journey, and the result is an easy-to-make masterpiece that you’ll roll out with nothing more than a simple roller” – Bëtul Tunç
Directions
Yield: Serves 14 to 18
Make Dough
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, melted butter, oil, and vinegar. Add the flour and salt. Using your hand shaped like a claw, stir and squeeze the ingredients together for 2 to 3 minutes until everything begins to come together. Turn the dough out onto a work surface. Using your hands, perform the basic kneading technique (see note below) and knead for 6 to 8 minutes, until smooth. Return to the bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let rest for 1 1⁄2 hours at room temperature.
- Return the dough to the work surface and continue to knead for 3 to 5 minutes. Return to the bowl, cover, and let rest for an additional 1 1⁄2 to 2 hours.
Make Syrup
- In a saucepan, stir to combine the sugar, water, and salt. Bring to a boil over medium- high heat. Squeeze the lemon into the syrup and throw in the spent lemon rind. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 11 to 13 minutes. Test for doneness by dipping a teaspoon into the syrup. Shake off the excess syrup and then hold the teaspoon above the saucepan. If the remaining syrup slowly drips off the spoon, the syrup is ready. If it falls quickly, continue to simmer for 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the syrup from the heat, remove the lemon, and let cool to room temperature.
- Turn the dough out on a lightly floured work surface. Roll the dough into a log and use a sharp knife or bench scraper to cut it into 20 equal portions. Round each piece of dough into a smooth ball. Place each ball on a plate as you work and cover with plastic wrap to avoid drying out.
To Finish
- In a small saucepan, melt the butter and add the oil, mixing to combine. Set aside.
- Lightly cover the work surface with cornstarch and place a ball of dough on the surface. Using a rolling pin, roll into a 6- to 7-inch round. Add 1 tablespoon of the cornstarch on top of the dough round and use your hands to cover the dough evenly. Repeat this process with each ball of dough, stacking the rounds in groups of two and making sure each is covered with cornstarch. As you go, continue stacking dough rounds in twos, so you have 10 stacks by the end.
- Beginning with the first stack of 2 dough rounds, use a long rolling pin or Turkish oklava to roll the stacked dough into an 18- to 20-inch round. Sprinkle with additional cornstarch as necessary for easy rolling. Place a 9 × 13-inch baking dish on top of the large round. Using a sharp knife, trace the bottom of the baking dish into the dough and cut. Place the dough rectangle in the base of the dish. Piece together the dough scraps on top of the bottom rectangle as a second layer of dough. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of the butter mixture over the dough layers. Repeat this process until you have added four of the dough stacks. At this point, spread 1⁄2 cup of the Turkish pistachios evenly over the dough. Roll out two more dough stacks and repeat the shaping and drizzling process. Add another 1⁄2 cup of the Turkish pistachios and continue to roll and add dough layers until all the dough has been used.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Using a sharp knife, cut the baklava into 1 1⁄2-inch squares. Pour the remaining butter evenly over the top, being careful to retain the milk solids on the bottom of the pan.
- Bake the baklava until golden brown, 45 to 50 minutes.
- Let rest on the counter for 2 to 3 minutes before evenly pouring the cooled syrup over the hot baklava. Set aside at room temperature to allow the syrup to fully soak in, 4 to 5 hours or overnight.
- Serve with the remaining pistachios beneath and on top of the baklava pieces.
Note:
If your dough isn’t excessively soft or sticky, you can apply the basic kneading method post-mixing. This technique is often the most comprehensible and straightforward for beginner bakers. Here is the method:
- Start by combining the required dough ingredients using a bowl scraper or your hands, as explained in the first step of the Slap and Fold Method.
- Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface. Gently press the dough using the heel of your palm, pushing it away from you, then draw it back toward yourself using the inner surface of your fingers, folding it over itself. Periodically rotate the dough about 45 degrees and repeat this kneading process for 5 to 10 minutes, depending on the specific recipe instructions. Remember to refrain from using excessive flour during this process. As you knead the dough, the gluten network starts to develop, and the stickiness of the dough will naturally diminish over time. This technique not only ensures your dough is well- kneaded but also keeps the dough’s consistency intact, preventing it from becoming overly dense due to the addition of extra flour.
- Once the kneading process is completed, it’s essential to verify that the dough has rested sufficiently before shaping it for This is where the Poke Test comes into play (see below).
- Poke Test: To determine if the dough is ready for shaping or baking, lightly press a floured finger into the dough and observe the reaction. If the indentation fills up slowly, the dough is ready; if it springs back quickly, the dough requires more resting time
