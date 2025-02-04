Pistachio Baklava

“Let me bring you the culinary secrets of my family’s baklava master, my eldest sister. Prior to starting the baklava recipe trials for this book, I phoned her for a novice-friendly recipe since I hadn’t ventured into this territory which involves cornstarch, because I cannot stand how it feels. With gloved hands, I bravely started my baklava journey, and the result is an easy-to-make masterpiece that you’ll roll out with nothing more than a simple roller” – Bëtul Tunç