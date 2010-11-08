Profiterole Pastries Recipe

1 cup water 3-1/2 oz. butter, chopped 3/4 cup all-purpose flour, sifted 4 eggs Your choice of whipped cream, crème pâtissière, crème fraîche or chocolate mousse for filling Melted dark chocolate for topping

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 2: Place the water and butter in a saucepan over low heat and cook until the butter is melted and the mixture starts to simmer.

Step 3: Add the flour and beat with a wooden spoon until smooth. Cook, stirring, over low heat until the mixture leaves the side of the pan.

Step 4: Remove from the heat and gradually beat in the eggs.

Step 5: Place the mixture into a piping bag. Pipe or drop 3 tsp of the mixture for each profiterole onto baking trays lined with non-stick baking paper.

Step 6: Bake for 30 minutes or until light golden. Turn off the oven, keep the door slightly open and leave the profiteroles in the oven for 15 minutes or until hollow sounding when tapped.

Step 7: Cool on wire racks.

Step 8: Place a creamy filling of your choice in a piping bag. Push the nozzle through the base of the profiterole and squeeze in enough mixture to fill it.

Step 9: To finish, dip the top of each profiterole in melted chocolate or hot toffee and allow to set.

Makes 30 profiteroles

Reprinted with permission from Donna Hay’s Modern Classics Book 2 (2003 Harper Collins Canada).