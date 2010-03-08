Sicilian Pasta Recipe

Pasta is the perfect canvas for the assertive flavours of this rustic sauce. The favourite Sicilian cheese for this dish is slightly salty pecorino, but if you want less salt, use Grana Padano or any other hard grating cheese. For a special finish, add a little extra-virgin olive oil to the sauce before serving. Watch our Online TV episode to see award-winning culinary personality and cookbook author Lucy Waverman show Lynda how to make this simple and rustic Italian pasta.

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 450°F.

Step 2: Break florets into bite-sized pieces and place in a bowl. Toss with 2 tbsp olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Spread on a baking sheet and roast, tossing occasionally, for 10-15 minutes, or until browned and tender.

Step 3: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add linguine and cook for about 12 minutes, or until al dente.

Step 4: Heat remaining 1/4 cup oil in a large, deep skillet over medium-low heat while pasta is cooking. Add garlic, chili flakes, capers and anchovies and sauté for 3 minutes or until garlic is pale gold and softened.

Step 5: Add cauliflower and lemon juice and cook for 2 minutes, or until cauliflower is heated through.

Step 6: Drain pasta and add to skillet along with parsley, cheese and extra-virgin olive oil. Stir together until pasta is well coated with sauce.

Reprinted with permission from Lucy Waverman’s A Year In Lucy’s Kitchen (2009 Random House Canada).

Watch Lucy and Lynda demonstrate this recipe in Episode 16 of H&H Online TV.