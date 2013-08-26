1 tbsp extra-light olive oil 1 shallot, thinly sliced 2 cloves garlic, minced 2 tomatoes, peeled and cut into wedges 2 stalks lemongrass, cut into 3″ pieces and bruised 1 pineapple, peeled and cubed 2 tbsp tamarind pulp 4 qts water 1 lb. whole prawns, peeled and deveined, heads and shells reserved for stock* 2 Kaffir lime leaves 3 red chile peppers, seeded and finely chopped (wear plastic gloves when handling) 1 tbsp palm sugar 3 tbsp fish sauce 4 okra, cut into 1″ pieces 1 cup bean sprouts Cilantro

Directions

Sour Prawn Soup

Step 1: In a stockpot over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the shallot and garlic and cook for 3 minutes or until fragrant. Add the tomatoes, lemongrass, pineapple, and tamarind pulp and cook for 1 minute, stirring.

Step 2: Add the water and the reserved prawn heads and shells to the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Add the Kaffir lime leaves, chile peppers, palm sugar, and fish sauce. Simmer for 20 minutes to allow the flavors to be extracted from the shells.

Step 3: Pass the soup through a chinois twice to achieve a clearer broth. Return the broth to the pot, along with the tomatoes and pineapple chunks. Discard everything else.

Step 4: Add the okra and bean sprouts and cook for 5 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Add the prawns and cook until they are pink and just cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 5: Remove from the heat. Ladle into bowls, garnish with the cilantro, and serve.

Reprinted with permission from Christine Ha’s Recipes From My Home Kitchen (2013 Rodale)