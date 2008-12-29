Spicy Chicken Skewers Recipe
Ingredients
1/4 cup plain yogurt or Greek yogurt
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp finely chopped green onion (white and green parts)
1 tsp minced garlic
A couple drops Tabasco (or similar hot sauce)
3 3-oz. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced or cubed
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Step 1: Combine yogurt, olive oil, green onion, garlic and Tabasco in a bowl. Add chicken and marinate in the fridge for at least 4 hours.
Step 2: Pre-soak short wooden skewers in warm water at least 20 minutes.
Step 3: Thread about 3 chicken pieces tightly together on skewers.
Step 4: Season chicken skewers with salt and pepper.
Step 5: Grill on hot barbecue until cooked through and juices run clear. Do not overcook chicken.
Makes about 24 skewers
