Recipe
February 19, 2025
Stuart Cameron’s Judías Verdes
“Pancetta adds comforting, wintry richness to the classic dill and green beans combination, topped with an acidic buttermilk dressing and a herby dill oil.” — Stuart Cameron, executive chef and owner of Bocado in Picton, Ont.
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Oil
- To blender add all ingredients and blitz for 2 minutes, until smooth.
- Bring pot of water to a boil and add stainless steel bowl on top. Pour oil into bowl and heat until it reaches 170°F.
- Line another small bowl with muslin cloth or sieve, and strain oil. Refrigerate oil in bowl with muslin cloth for about 30 minutes, then pour oil into resealable container. Keep in fridge for up to 1 week.
Make Vinaigrette and Beans
- In bowl, lightly whisk all vinaigrette ingredients until blended, and set aside.
- Remove stems from tops of beans, leaving tails. In medium pot of salted boiling water, add beans and cook for 3 minutes. Then, add 2 litres of ice water or 10 ice cubes to beans, drain and dry well.
- In large skillet over medium heat, add olive oil and pancetta, and cook on all sides, turning every 30 seconds, until brown and crispy, about 3 minutes total. Remove pancetta from pan, then add beans to rendered fat and brown for 2 minutes. They should have just a light brown sear; don’t overcook. Season with salt and lemon juice. Return pancetta to skillet and toss to combine.
- In large bowl, add beans, pancetta and Buttermilk Vinaigrette. Drizzle with Dill Oil and garnish with almonds, smoked paprika and dill fronds.
Photographer:
Paula Wilson (Stuart’s portrait, salad)