Tropical Biscotti Recipe

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2: Onto a large piece of parchment paper, sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

Step 3: Place the pecans on the cookie sheet and bake in the preheated oven for about 10 minutes or until lightly toasted. Flip the nuts with a metal spatula at the halfway point to ensure even toasting. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

Step 4: In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugar on medium to high speed until light and fluffy. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the eggs one at a time and beat briefly after each addition. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and add the dark rum. Scrape down the sides of the bowl again.

Step 5: Turn the mixer to low and add the dry ingredients and mix to combine. Add the pineapple, apricots and pecans and mix to fully distribute.

Step 6: Place the dough on the prepared cookie sheet and shape into a log, about 18″ long by 3″ wide.

Step 7: In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and water to make an egg wash. Use a pastry brush to gently coat the top and sides of the dough with the wash. Sprinkle with a little sanding sugar.

Step 8: Bake in the preheated oven for 25 – 30 minutes or until the top is firm to the touch and a wooden skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Step 9: Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the cookie sheet.

Step 10: Keep the log on the parchment paper and carefully transfer it to a cutting board. Use a serrated knife to cut on the diagonal into 18 even slices. Transfer back to the cookie sheet — still on the parchment paper — and bake in the oven for an additional 8 – 10 minutes.

Step 11: Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the cookie sheet, then transfer to wire racks. Place the wire racks back on top of the cookie sheet (to catch any drops from the next step).

Step 12: In a small saucepan, melt the white chocolate chips and butter. Dip one end of each biscotti into the white chocolate and then place back on the wire rack to set.

Step 13: Allow the chocolate to set for about 1 hour before serving. You can place the biscotti in the refrigerator to help the chocolate set quicker.

Reprinted with permission from Butter Baked Goods (2013, Random House Canada).