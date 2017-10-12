Inside A Dreamy Minimalist Bathroom Retreat

“Make our ugly house not ugly” was the clarion call homeowners Andrew and Danielle Powers, parents to 11-year-old Liam, made to the team at Palmerston Design Consultants. Principal Kirsten Marshall took on the challenge with associate designer Danielle Pollock, removing every inch of “ugly” from the dated space.

Merging a bedroom and tiny bathroom made way for one sleek minimalist bathroom retreat for the whole family. To achieve the classic-meets-modern aesthetic her clients were after, Kirsten paired a matte tub with traditional hexagonal Carrara marble tiles, a floating walnut-veneer vanity and warm metal fittings.

“The golden wall-mounted fixtures are a nice counterpoint to the cool Carrara marble,” she says.

The linear light fixture suspended over the vanity is something you’d typically see in a boardroom, but the unexpected form struck just the right note for this airy bathroom.